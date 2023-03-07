frank clark is expected to head to the free agency market after his contract talks with the Kansas City Chiefs fell through. Clark is an elite pass rusher with the third most sacks in playoff history, with 13.5. With that said, he should garner interest from multiple teams.

Teams looking to add a pass rusher could be interested in Clark. He is a quality player and can fit on many teams as a great pass rusher. Clark has proven that he can make plays when it matters most and would be a great veteran presence in the locker room, and can become a team’s top pass rusher.

With that said, here are the best free-agent destinations for Frank Clark once the Chiefs release him.

The Colts have many decisions to make this offseason. They are in the quarterback market and have the fourth overall pick in the draft. There are many QBs high on the draft board in this draft class, and the Colts could get one of them.

Indianapolis has also been mentioned as a team that could trade up to the first pick in the draft, an asset that the Chicago Bears are said to shopping. While quarterback is one of their biggest needs, they could also add a pass rusher.

Frank Clark could slot into the Colts’ defense and make a significant impact. They are missing an elite presence on the edge, and Clark could fill that hole.

2. Chicago Bears

The Bears are another team that could be in play to sign Clark. Chicago has the most cap space out of any team in the NFL, and they have the opportunity to make a ton of changes. They also hold the number one pick in the draft and will likely trade down to acquire more capital.

Chicago could improve its roster drastically this offseason, and adding a pass rusher like Clark would be well worth it. Sure adding to the offense as they build around Justin Fields is the most intriguing and eye-popping thing to do. However, they will need to make some moves to improve their defense as well.

Chicago traded away their best pass rusher, Khalil Mack, to the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason. The Bears desperately need to add an elite pass rusher that can make a great impact for their defense and make things a little bit easier for their offense.

The 49ers could be a team in the mix for Clark. Last offseason, they were interested in trading for the veteran defensive end. However, the Chiefs were unwilling to trade away their best pass rusher. Now, Clark will be available and San Francisco could pursue him.

The 49ers made it to the NFC Championship Game this past 2022 campaign despite having an injury trouble with their quarterbacks all season long. They have one of the most complete rosters in all of football, but adding an elite pass rusher on the other side of Nick Bosa would make their defense an even more formidable force.

The trouble for San Francisco is finding the cap room to sign Clark to a deal. However, if they can make room for him, he would be an excellent fit and it would allow Clark to play for another contender.

Clark is going to have a decision to make after the Chiefs cut him. He could be an excellent addition to many different teams, and it will be interesting to see where he lands.