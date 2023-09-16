The Fresno State Bulldogs take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Check out our college football odds series for our Fresno State Arizona State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Fresno State Arizona State.

The Arizona State Sun Devils are missing several offensive linemen in this game. It is notable how shorthanded ASU already is up front, just two games into the season. Emmit Bohle, a starting offensive lineman, is out for the rest of the season after suffering an injury last weekend against Oklahoma State. Arizona State has five offensive linemen who are either unavailable to play or who have already suffered an injury this season and are well below 100-percent healthy. That level of attrition would severely affect any offensive line, but the impact is greater because of the other limitations ASU faces right now.

The Sun Devil program lost a lot of players to the transfer portal due to the dismissal of former coach Herman Edwards. ASU has a first-year head coach, Kenny Dillingham, who is starting from scratch at a job where he has security but will need a long time to make things work. This is not a quick-fix program, but a five-year plan. ASU is starting over and will need time to regain national relevance. Now this flurry of injuries has emerged, which will make it harder for the Sun Devils to gain the continuity and rhythm they need under their new head coach.

Here are the Fresno State-Arizona State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Fresno State-Arizona State Odds

Fresno State Bulldogs: -3 (-115)

Arizona State Sun Devils: +3 (-105)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How To Watch Fresno State vs Arizona State

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

Why Fresno State Could Cover the Spread

Arizona State really is starting from ground zero and now has all these offensive line injuries to deal with. If there's one position group where a fragile team can't afford to be especially thin and underresourced, it's on the offensive line. The skill players could be talented, but they can't do much of anything if there's no one to block for them. The idea that there's “no one” to block for ASU's quarterback and running backs might not literally be true, but it's close to being true with all the bodies unavailable or beaten up entering this game.

Fresno State, which won on the road at Purdue earlier this season, should be able to handle an Arizona State side which just doesn't have any depth right now.

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The Sun Devils are shorthanded on their offensive line, but they held Oklahoma State to just 27 points last week. Their defense put in a very good showing. ASU converted just one of five fourth downs. If the Sun Devils can convert two or three more fourth downs this week, they won't give away nearly as many possessions. They could control the ball long enough that Fresno State's offense won't see the field. ASU really does have a path to victory in spite of the offensive line injuries.

Final Fresno State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

The offensive line injuries are so numerous that Arizona State won't be able to overcome them. Take Fresno State.



