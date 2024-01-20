Fresno State faces Utah State. Our college basketball odds series includes our Fresno State Utah State prediction, odds, and pick

The Fresno State Bulldogs take on the Utah State Aggies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Fresno State Utah State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Fresno State Utah State.

The Utah State Aggies ran into a hot team earlier this week. They went into Albuquerque against the New Mexico Lobos. UNM has been great in The Pit this season, and the Lobos — who had blown out San Diego State a few days earlier — remained hot against Utah State. New Mexico scored 99 points and won very comfortably over Utah State. The Aggies suffered their first loss in conference play, their first loss of the 2024 calendar year, and just their second loss overall. They're 16-2 and are still solidly in position to make the NCAA Tournament.

As the Mountain West Conference title chase intensifies over the next several weeks, Utah State will need to be efficient and vigilant in games such as this one. The Aggies will need to not get overextended versus lower-tier teams in the Mountain West Conference, saving energy for the bigger games on their schedule. They need to take care of business in these games so that they won't unexpectedly drop a game in the standings. Too many good teams are battling the Aggies in the Mountain West for them to afford losses to lower-tier conference opponents.

Here are the Fresno State-Utah State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Fresno State-Utah State Odds

Fresno State Bulldogs: +15.5 (-110)

Utah State Aggies: -15.5 (-110)

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How To Watch Fresno State vs Utah State

Time: 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT

TV: Local/regional cable, Mountain West Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Fresno State Could Cover the Spread

The main reason to think that Fresno State could cover the spread is that the spread is large, just over 15 points. Fresno State is not a particularly good team, but conference games are hard no matter which league we are discussing. Georgetown is a terrible team but took Xavier to the wire on the road on Friday night as a double-digit underdog. Central Arkansas is a bad team, but it won outright at Lipscomb on the road as a double-digit dog on Thursday night. If you have been paying attention to this college basketball season, there is usually a double-digit underdog which wins outright at least once every two days. Some really crazy upsets have occurred, and the volatility of this season is as pronounced as we have ever seen in college basketball. Don't assume this will be a Utah State runaway. A lot of mammoth favorites have failed to cover spreads at home this season. Utah State could be next.

Why Utah State Could Cover the Spread

The big reason to think Utah State will cover the spread is that the Aggies just didn't play well against New Mexico. They're coming off a bad game, they're playing at home, they're facing an inferior opponent, and they figure to be motivated. This is a very good bounce-back spot for Utah State, which normally plays well at The Spectrum in Logan. Fresno State, at 8-9 overall and 1-3 in the Mountain West Conference, simply does not have the offensive firepower which is needed to keep pace with Utah State on its home floor. FSU is getting Utah State at the wrong time.

Final Fresno State-Utah State Prediction & Pick

This looks like a Utah State romp from every angle. Take USU.



Final Fresno State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Utah State -15.5