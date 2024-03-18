Developers of the Omni One full-body VR gaming system Virtuix unveiled the 35 games that it will fully support upon the release of the system later this year.
Omni One Supported Games on Release
Important things first: the Omni One is slated for a release in late Q2 2024, meaning it could be as late as June. It is described by Virtuix, its developers, as “a complete entertainment system” as it features a proprietary 360-degree treadmill, a customized headset, and a game store with titles curated and optimized for Omni One.
Each of the supported games has been adapted for Omni One through close collaboration with the game’s developers to elevate the immersion and experience of the playthrough.
Supported Games on the Omni One
- AFFECTED: The Manor
- Ancient Dungeon
- ARK and ADE
- Breachers
- Craft Wars
- Crimen – Mercenary Tales
- Compound
- David Slade Mysteries: Case Files
- Dead of the Sea
- Dead Zone
- Death Horizon: Reloaded
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
- Darksword: Battle Eternity
- DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
- Elite Force
- Eolia
- First Steps
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
- Hubris
- Hunt Together
- Hyperblast
- In Death: Unchained
- Ionia
- Journey To Foundation
- Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom
- Primal Hunt
- RUINSMAGUS
- The Exorcist: Legion VR
- The Jade Cipher
- The Patcher
- The Secret Pyramid
- The Twilight Zone VR
- Titanic: A Space Between
- TOTALLY BASEBALL!
- Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate
Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk expressed excitement about Omni One’s upcoming launch, stating, “The high caliber of our launch games showcases how Omni One will take virtual reality to the next level. We are proud to partner with so many award-winning studios and offer our users an exceptional selection of games that will redefine their gaming experiences.”
Jake Zim, Senior Vice President of Virtual Reality at Sony Pictures Entertainment and publisher of the recently released game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, said: “As Sony Pictures VR continues to expand the game with new updates and content for fans, we are eager to collaborate with Virtuix. Bringing the game to the Omni One enables us to offer even more groundbreaking ways for players to dive deep into the evolving Ghostbusters universe. This initiative aligns with the theatrical release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, ensuring our game evolves in tandem with the saga’s cinematic journey.”
You can preorder your own Omni One now for just under US$2,600 via their official website.