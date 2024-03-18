Developers of the Omni One full-body VR gaming system Virtuix unveiled the 35 games that it will fully support upon the release of the system later this year.

Omni One Supported Games on Release

Important things first: the Omni One is slated for a release in late Q2 2024, meaning it could be as late as June. It is described by Virtuix, its developers, as “a complete entertainment system” as it features a proprietary 360-degree treadmill, a customized headset, and a game store with titles curated and optimized for Omni One.

Each of the supported games has been adapted for Omni One through close collaboration with the game’s developers to elevate the immersion and experience of the playthrough.

Supported Games on the Omni One

  1. AFFECTED: The Manor
  2. Ancient Dungeon
  3. ARK and ADE
  4. Breachers
  5. Craft Wars
  6. Crimen – Mercenary Tales
  7. Compound
  8. David Slade Mysteries: Case Files
  9. Dead of the Sea
  10. Dead Zone
  11. Death Horizon: Reloaded
  12. Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
  13. Darksword: Battle Eternity
  14. DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
  15. Elite Force
  16. Eolia
  17. First Steps
  18. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
  19. Hubris
  20. Hunt Together
  21. Hyperblast
  22. In Death: Unchained
  23. Ionia
  24. Journey To Foundation
  25. Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom
  26. Primal Hunt
  27. RUINSMAGUS
  28. The Exorcist: Legion VR
  29. The Jade Cipher
  30. The Patcher
  31. The Secret Pyramid
  32. The Twilight Zone VR
  33. Titanic: A Space Between
  34. TOTALLY BASEBALL!
  35. Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate
RECOMMENDED (Article Continues Below)
gorou potion guide, gorou potion, alchemical ascension, alchemical ascension guide, genshin impact, a screenshot of gorou with the words alchemical ascension gorou potion guide in one corner

Jesseyriche Cortez ·

xbox adaptor xbhd spartan edition halo

XC Enriquez ·

diluc potion guide, diluc potion, alchemical ascension, alchemical ascension guide, genshin impact, a screenshot of diluc with the words alchemical ascension diluc potion guide in one corner

Jesseyriche Cortez ·

Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk expressed excitement about Omni One’s upcoming launch, stating,  “The high caliber of our launch games showcases how Omni One will take virtual reality to the  next level. We are proud to partner with so many award-winning studios and offer our users an  exceptional selection of games that will redefine their gaming experiences.”

Jake Zim, Senior Vice President of Virtual Reality at Sony Pictures Entertainment and publisher of the recently released game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, said: “As Sony Pictures VR continues to expand the game with new updates and content for fans, we are eager to  collaborate with Virtuix. Bringing the game to the Omni One enables us to offer even more  groundbreaking ways for players to dive deep into the evolving Ghostbusters universe. This  initiative aligns with the theatrical release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, ensuring our game  evolves in tandem with the saga’s cinematic journey.”

You can preorder your own Omni One now for just under US$2,600 via their official website.