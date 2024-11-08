ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Stanford continues their opening homestand as they face Cal State Fullerton. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Fullerton-Stanford prediction and pick.

Fullerton comes in at 0-1 on the year, after taking a trip to Grand Canyon University. It was a tight game at the half, with Fullerton down just two, but Grand Canyon had a strong push in the second half. They would build a 16-point lead and go on to win the game 89-79. Meanwhile, Stanford is 1-0 on the year after hosting Denver. Stanford dominated in the first half of the game, building a 38-22 lead. They would pull off a little in the second half but still go on to win 85-62.

This will be the third time Fullerton and Stanford have met. Stanford has won the previous two games, with the two last facing in 2-19. In that game, Stanford won 70-54.

Here are the Fullerton-Stanford College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Fullerton: +13.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +920

Stanford: -13.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 145.5 (-112)

Under: 145.5 (-112)

How to Watch Fullerton vs. Stanford

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Fullerton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fullerton is replacing plenty of production from last year. Each of their top three-point scorers from last year is gone, as well as their top two guys in rebounds, and their top man in assists. The top returning player is Guard Donovan Oday. Oday scored 7.1 points per game last year while adding two rebounds, 0.7 assists, and a steal per game last year. He was solid in his first game this year. Oday scored 12 points while adding four rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Still, Oday shot just 33.3 percent from the field in his first game of the day.

He is joined at the guard spot by Kaleb Brown, Zion Richardson, and Keith Richard. Brown scored 17 points in the first game of the year while adding three rebounds and two assists. Brown has spent the last three seasons at Missouri, playing in just two games last year, and does not have a collegiate start. Richardson has ten points in the first game while adding two rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Richardson spent last season at Wofford, playing just eight minutes a game. Richard also scored the points, while adding two rebounds and an assist.

In the frontcourt, John Mikey Square and Zachary Visentin led the way. Square scored 4.9 points per game last year while adding 3.4 rebounds per game for Fullerton. Game one of the year saw him score eight points while adding four rebounds and an assist. Square also had a block. Meanwhile, Visentin scored 1.9 points per game last year, while adding a rebound in just over six minutes of play per game. He scored six points and added three boards in his first game.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford returns their top point scorer from last year in Maxime Raynaud. Raynaud was dominant for Stanford last year, scoring 15.5 points per game while adding 9.6 rebounds and two assists per game. He was great in his first game of the year with 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. He is joined in the frontcourt by Aidan Cammann and Chisom Okpara. Cammann scored four points in the first game while adding two assists and two rebounds. He also had a block. It was his first collegiate game, getting time in the rotation as a freshman. Meanwhile, Okpara made his debut at Stanford after two years at Harvard. He scored five points while adding a rebound and an assist.

At guard, Oziyah Sellers led the way. He spent the last two seasons at USC before transferring over. He scored 24 points in his first game of the year while adding seven rebounds and two steals in his first game. Jaylen Blakes and Benny Gealer join him. Blakes scored 12 points while adding two rebounds and six assists in his first game. Further, he has three steals and two blocks after spending the last three years at Duke. Gealer scored just 4.2 points per game for the Cardinal last year while adding 2.3 assists. In his first game this year, he scored 12, while adding two rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Final Fullerton-Stanford Prediction & Pick

Fullerton struggled shooting in the first game of the year, hitting just 48 percent from the field in the first game, but they did hit 41.2 percent from three. The major issue for them was rebounding, as they were out-rebounded 36-25 in the first game of the year. They also struggled in the paint, scoring just 24 of their 79 points inside. Stanford shot just 49.2 percent from the field but was great in rebounding in the first game. Further, they dominated the paint in the first game. Stanford should come away with a solid win in this one.

Final Fullerton-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Stanford -13.5 (-114)