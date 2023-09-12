There's good news and bad news. The good is that Lil Yachty just admitted he put down the lean, and his appearance is coincidently healthier. The bad is that there is still a dirty Sprite problem in hip-hop. As a culture, they need to move forward, but how?

Rap phenoms like Future and Lil Wayne have long glorified the use of the purple drug, which only enticed the minds of young listeners. That's one of the biggest issues that needs a resolution. With how great of an influence the media already has, combined with a superstar endorsement, people will only continue to sip as long as it remains a relevant subject matter in the music and interviews.

Moving Forward

Musicians have historically sought solace in substances to escape life's challenges, from heroin to crack and now lean. The music industry faces calls to provide mental health support, with therapy gaining more traction in hip-hop. Figures like Jay Z, Chance the Rapper, and Kid Cudi have openly embraced therapy. While shows like “The Therapist” and initiatives like Hip-Hop Therapy Global Institute help, more progress is needed.

Lean's addictive nature poses a significant hurdle. Fans urge rappers to quit collectively, but many require assistance. Therapy addresses lean's root causes, yet some may need rehab for physical damage and addiction.

Crucially, hip-hop's lean issue reflects society. It's not confined to wealthy rappers, just as luxury brands aren't exclusive to the rich. Studies reveal that lean extends beyond the music scene.

Historically, public figures' struggles were misinterpreted. In the 1980s, drug issues in sports initially appeared as wealthy athletes' extravagance. However, leagues later recognized their role as microcosms of broader societal damage.

In light of Juice WRLD's passing, Trippie Redd renounced lean, setting an example. What's needed now is a rapper saying, “I'm seeking therapy and rehab to conquer my demons and addiction. I need help, and I know many of you do too.” Some have taken this step, but a critical mass is essential. Will Lil Yachty and his recent decision help others move forward? Hip-hop mirrors society but remains a powerful influencer.

Now, onto rappers who have put the cup down.

Future

During a nearly 20-minute conversation, Future candidly reveals his typically guarded creative process and the profound impact of his superstardom on his personal life, Complex shares. His vulnerability emerges from the outset, well before any visuals appear. He opens up about his decision to quit lean, a drug closely associated with his brand, and how this choice has affected his celebrity.

Future admits to Genius' Rob Markman, starting around the 12:12 mark, “I didn't want to disclose that I'd stopped drinking lean.” He feared that revealing this change might lead fans to think, “Oh, his music is different now because he's not drinking lean anymore.” He grappled with the idea that people might say, “I can sense the change,” or wonder why he didn't disclose it. It's a challenge when your fans have grown accustomed to a particular version of you.

Moneybagg Yo

On January 4th, rapper Moneybagg Yo made a public declaration on Twitter, announcing his decision to quit consuming wockesha, a popular nickname for lean. Lean is a hazardous concoction comprising prescription cough syrup containing codeine, soft drinks, and sometimes candy.

In his tweet, Moneybagg revealed that he used to believe that sobriety would negatively affect his creative process. However, he now recognizes that this was a mental hurdle. Since giving up lean, he's experienced positive changes like increased productivity, glowing skin, and a consistent stream of high-quality music. He punctuated his tweet with the hashtag #NomoWockesha.

Moneybagg didn't provide additional context for his decision, but it's worth noting that NLE Choppa, another Memphis rapper, had previously challenged him to stop consuming lean. NLE Choppa proposed a new challenge for rappers, suggesting they replace lean or alcohol with chlorophyll. Moneybagg accepted this challenge with a handshake emoji.

Lil Uzi Vert

In 2017, the music industry seemed saturated with songs that glorified recreational drug use. Many of the year's biggest rap hits featured explicit or casual references to drugs. Tracks like Future's “Mask Off,” Lil Pump's “Gucci Gang,” Post Malone's “Rockstar,” and Lil Uzi Vert's “XO Tour Llif3” were particularly noteworthy examples.

However, a tragic event led to a shift in some artists' perspectives. When Lil Peep passed away, it deeply affected Lil Uzi Vert, who expressed his heartbreak on Twitter. He announced his decision to leave Xans (Xanax) behind as he entered 2018. He wasn't alone in this decision, as fellow artists like Lil Pump and Smokepurpp also committed to quitting.

While Lil Uzi Vert committed to quitting Xans, he also took significant steps to address his use of lean by seeking rehabilitation for seven months. This move marked his determination to overcome his substance use entirely. Maybe Yachty can talk some sense into him.

Lil Baby

During an interview on The Breakfast Club as part of his press tour, Lil Baby delved into various topics, including his new release, his entry into the rap industry, and his battle with a significant lean habit.

In a tweet earlier this month, Lil Baby proudly announced that he has been lean-free since April 18. During the interview, he expanded on his journey with DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Angela Yee. He admitted, “I used to be on lean heavy, live five, six ounces a day,” noting the adverse effects it had on him, such as altered speech, thoughts, and overall well-being.

Moreover, he discussed the impact on his physical health. Since kicking the lean habit, he has witnessed significant changes in his body. He revealed, “At like two months of not drinking lean, I lost 20 pounds.” This transformation underscored the seriousness of his decision to quit the drug and is reminiscent of Lil Yachty losing all he weight he did.