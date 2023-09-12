Lil Yachty recently underwent a significant transformation, both in terms of his physical appearance and his lifestyle choices. The rapper, known for his signature braids and music, decided to ditch his lean habit and proudly displayed his new look on Instagram, featuring a buzz cut and a visibly slimmer physique, HipHopDX reports.

However, not everyone had positive reactions to his transformation. Lil Yachty faced online trolling and criticism, prompting him to address the negative comments on Twitter.

In a tweet, Lil Yachty expressed his frustration, stating, “I did not stop drinking lean for n****s to bully me and tell me I look like I have leukemia.”

The rapper's decision to quit lean, a mixture of promethazine and codeine cough syrup, is a significant move toward a healthier lifestyle. Lean, also known as “purple drank” or “dirty Sprite,” has an association with various health risks and addiction problems.

Lil Yachty's decision to quit lean was reflected in his lyrics on the 2022 hit “Poland,” where he rapped about “fiending” for the substance. In his recent Instagram post, he proudly declared, “i chopped da top, fukk it,” indicating his commitment to his new appearance and lifestyle.

Apart from his personal transformation, Lil Yachty is also gearing up for his global tour in support of his latest album, “Let's Start Here.” The “Field Trip Tour” will take him across North America and Europe, with stops in cities like London, Oslo, and Berlin.

Additionally, Lil Yachty recently released two leaked songs, “Van Gogh” and “Half Doin Dope,” in collaboration with JID under the group name Blakkboyz. These songs are now available on streaming platforms, delighting fans with new music from the talented rapper.