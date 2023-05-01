After the major flop that Snake Eyes — the most recent G.I. Joe spin-off film starring Henry Golding — was, it’s hard to imagine what the future holds for the G.I. Joe franchise. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is here to tease what could be next in line for the popular franchise.

Speaking to Collider, Bonaventura revealed that they had developed a pilot with Amazon for a new G.I. Joe series before Paramount+ launched. “We actually developed a pilot with Amazon. This was before Paramount+, just as Paramount+ was coming in. It didn’t pan out. We are in a lot of conversations about what to do with it as a film, and so I would have to say, most likely you’re going to see that come to fruition. How soon is always impossible to say. For a long time, there were no active conversations. There’s a lot going on right now,” said Bonaventura.

This means that we could’ve seen a live-action small-screen series in the G.I. Joe universe, but it appears that another film seems more likely. Snake Eyes was a reboot of the G.I. Joe franchise that hoped to kickstart a franchise starring Golding as the titular character. It was an origin story for one of the most popular characters in the franchise, but it only grossed $40 million on a budget between $80-$110 million. Given that the first two G.I. Joe movies with Channing Tatum were hit or miss and then the failure of Snake Eyes, it’s interesting that Paramount is willing to take the risk again on yet another film. Hopefully, the next film, whatever it does come out, is good enough to revive a franchise in dire need of it.