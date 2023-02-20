G2 Esports is our champions for The Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2023 as they faced against W7M Esports in the final series. Here are all the details and results of the entire event.
Every year, Ubisoft holds the annual Six Invitational, with the best Rainbow Six Siege teams around the world to determine which team truly deserves the title as kings of Rainbow Six Siege. For this specific event, we have a total of 20 teams from four different regions, North America, South America, Europe, and APAC.
In the end Europe’s G2 Esports came out on top against South America’s W7M with a final score of 3 to 1 in the grand finals.
The Rain box Six Siege Invitational 2023 happened during February 7 through February 19. The tournament was streamed live on the Rainbow Six Twitch channel.
From February 7-11, they held the group stage determining the placements of each team in the playoffs, while eliminating one team from each group. Groups all played each other once in a best-of-three series and the first-placed team from each group advanced to upper bracket round two of the playoffs. The Second and third-place teams from each group advanced to the upper bracket round one of the playoffs while the fourth-placed team moves on to lower bracket round one. The last placing team of each groups are then eliminated.
The Playoffs are then held during February 13-19. They are in a double-elimination bracket, and all matches except for the Grand Final were best of three series. The Grand Finals was a best-of-five series.
Here are the entire results of The Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2023.
Six Invitational 2023: Group Stage results
Day 1 — Tuesday, February 7
|GROUP
|MATCH
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|A
|w7m 2-0 Elevate
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|A
|KOI 1-2 G2 Esports
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|B
|MNM 2-0 Wolves
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|B
|Team Liquid 0-2 Soniqs
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|C
|BDS 1-2 Cyclops
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|C
|Astralis 1-2 Oxygen Esports
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|D
|DarkZero 2-1 Heroic
|4 PM
|7 PM
|12 AM
|D
|M80 2-1 FaZe Clan
|4 PM
|7 PM
|12 AM
Day 2 — Wednesday, February 8
|GROUP
|MATCH
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|B
|Wolves Esports 0-2 Soniqs
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|B
|Dire Wolves 0-2 MNM
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|A
|w7m 2-1 G2 Esports
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|A
|Spacestation 2-0 Elevate
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|D
|DarkZero 0-2 FaZe Clan
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|D
|Team Secret 0-2 Heroic
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|C
|BDS 2-1 Oxygen
|4 PM
|7 PM
|12 AM
|C
|LOS + oNe 2-1 CYCLOPS
|4 PM
|7 PM
|12 AM
Day 3 — Thursday, February 9
|GROUP
|MATCH
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|A
|KOI 2-0 Elevate
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|A
|Spacestation 0-2 w7m
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|B
|MNM 2-0 Liquid
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|B
|Dire Wolves 2-0 Wolves
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|C
|Astralis 2-0 CYCLOPS
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|C
|LOS + oNe 2-1 BDS
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|D
|M80 2-1 Heroic
|4 PM
|7 PM
|12 AM
|D
|Secret 1-2 DarkZero
|4 PM
|7 PM
|12 AM
Day 4 — Friday, February 10
|GROUP
|MATCH
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|B
|Dire Wolves 0-2 Liquid
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|B
|Soniqs 0-2 MNM
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|A
|KOI 2-0 Spacestation
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|A
|G2 2-0 Elevate
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|D
|M80 2-0 Secret
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|D
|FaZe Clan 0-2 Heroic
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|C
|Astralis 1-2 LOS + oNe
|4 PM
|7 PM
|12 AM
|C
|Oxygen 2-0 CYCLOPS
|4 PM
|7 PM
|12 AM
Day 5 — Saturday, February 11
|GROUP
|MATCH
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|A
|Spacestation 0-2 G2
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|A
|KOI 2-0 w7m
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|B
|Soniqs 2-0 Dire Wolves
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|B
|Wolves 2-1 Liquid
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|C
|LOS + oNe 2-1 Oxygen
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|C
|BDS 2-1 Astralis
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|D
|Team Secret 1-2 FaZe Clan
|4 PM
|7 PM
|12 AM
|D
|DarkZero 2-1 M80
|4 PM
|7 PM
|12 AM
Six Invitational Groups
Group A
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|1
|KOI
|13
|2
|G2 Esports
|12
|3
|w7m Esports
|11
|4
|Spacestation
|4
|5
|Elevate
|0
Group B
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|1
|MNM Gaming
|16
|2
|Soniqs
|12
|3
|Wolves Esports
|7
|4
|Team Liquid
|5
|5
|Dire Wolves
|0
Group C
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|1
|LOS + oNe
|13
|2
|Team BDS
|8
|3
|Oxygen
|8
|4
|Astralis
|7
|5
|CYCLOPS
|4
Group D
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|1
|M80
|11
|2
|Heroic
|10
|3
|DarkZero
|9
|4
|FaZe Clan
|8
|5
|Team Secret
|2
Six Invitational 2023: Playoff schedule and results
Day 1 – Monday, February 13
|ROUND
|MATCH
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|UBR1
|Heroic 0-2 Oxygen
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|UBR1
|G2 Esports 0-2 Wolves
|7:15 AM
|10:15 AM
|3:15 PM
|UBR1
|Soniqs 1-2 DarkZero
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|UBR1
|Team BDS 1-2 w7m
|10:15 AM
|1:15 PM
|6:15 PM
|UBR2
|MNM 0-2 Oxygen
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|UBR2
|LOS + oNe 0-2 Wolves
|1:15 PM
|4:15 PM
|9:15 PM
|UBR2
|KOI 2-0 DarkZero
|4 PM
|7 PM
|12 AM
|UBR2
|M80 1-2 w7m
|4:15 PM
|7:15 PM
|12:15 AM
Day 2 – Tuesday, February 14
|ROUND
|MATCH
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|LBR1
|Heroic 0-2 Spacestation
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|LBR1
|G2 2-1 FaZe
|7:15 AM
|10:15 AM
|3:15 PM
|LBR1
|Soniqs 1-2 Astralis
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|LBR1
|Team BDS 2-1 Team Liquid
|10:15 AM
|1:15 PM
|6:15 PM
|LBR2
|M80 2-0 Spacestation
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|LBR2
|DarkZero 0-2 G2
|1:15 PM
|4:15 PM
|9:15 PM
|LBR2
|LOS + oNe 1-2 Astralis
|4 PM
|7 PM
|12 AM
|LBR2
|MNM 1-2 Team BDS
|4:15 PM
|7:15 PM
|12:15 AM
Day 3 – Wednesday, February 15
|ROUND
|MATCH
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|UBR3
|Oxygen 2-1 Wolves
|7 AM
|10 AM
|3 PM
|UBR3
|KOI 0-2 w7m
|10 AM
|1 PM
|6 PM
|LBR3
|M80 0-2 G2
|1 PM
|4 PM
|9 PM
|LBR3
|Astralis 2-1 Team BDS
|4 PM
|7 PM
|12 AM
Day 4 – Friday, February 17
|ROUND
|MATCH
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|LBR4
|Wolves 1-2 G2
|8 AM
|11 AM
|4 PM
|LBR4
|KOI 1-2 Astralis
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
|UP Final
|Oxygen 1-2 w7m
|2 PM
|5 PM
|10 PM
Day 5 – Saturday, February 18
|ROUND
|MATCH
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|LBR5
|G2 2-0 Astralis
|8 AM
|11 AM
|4 PM
|LB Final
|Oxygen 0-2 G2
|11:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|8:30 PM
Day 6 – Sunday, February 19
|ROUND
|MATCH
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Final
|w7m 1-3 G2
|11:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|8:30 PM