G2 Esports is our champions for The Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2023 as they faced against W7M Esports in the final series. Here are all the details and results of the entire event.

Every year, Ubisoft holds the annual Six Invitational, with the best Rainbow Six Siege teams around the world to determine which team truly deserves the title as kings of Rainbow Six Siege. For this specific event, we have a total of 20 teams from four different regions, North America, South America, Europe, and APAC.

In the end Europe’s G2 Esports came out on top against South America’s W7M with a final score of 3 to 1 in the grand finals.

The Rain box Six Siege Invitational 2023 happened during February 7 through February 19. The tournament was streamed live on the Rainbow Six Twitch channel.

From February 7-11, they held the group stage determining the placements of each team in the playoffs, while eliminating one team from each group. Groups all played each other once in a best-of-three series and the first-placed team from each group advanced to upper bracket round two of the playoffs. The Second and third-place teams from each group advanced to the upper bracket round one of the playoffs while the fourth-placed team moves on to lower bracket round one. The last placing team of each groups are then eliminated.

The Playoffs are then held during February 13-19. They are in a double-elimination bracket, and all matches except for the Grand Final were best of three series. The Grand Finals was a best-of-five series.

Here are the entire results of The Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2023.

Six Invitational 2023: Group Stage results

Day 1 — Tuesday, February 7

GROUP MATCH PST EST GMT A w7m 2-0 Elevate 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM A KOI 1-2 G2 Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM B MNM 2-0 Wolves 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM B Team Liquid 0-2 Soniqs 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM C BDS 1-2 Cyclops 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM C Astralis 1-2 Oxygen Esports 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM D DarkZero 2-1 Heroic 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM D M80 2-1 FaZe Clan 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM

Day 2 — Wednesday, February 8

GROUP MATCH PST EST GMT B Wolves Esports 0-2 Soniqs 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM B Dire Wolves 0-2 MNM 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM A w7m 2-1 G2 Esports 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM A Spacestation 2-0 Elevate 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM D DarkZero 0-2 FaZe Clan 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM D Team Secret 0-2 Heroic 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM C BDS 2-1 Oxygen 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM C LOS + oNe 2-1 CYCLOPS 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM

Day 3 — Thursday, February 9

GROUP MATCH PST EST GMT A KOI 2-0 Elevate 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM A Spacestation 0-2 w7m 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM B MNM 2-0 Liquid 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM B Dire Wolves 2-0 Wolves 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM C Astralis 2-0 CYCLOPS 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM C LOS + oNe 2-1 BDS 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM D M80 2-1 Heroic 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM D Secret 1-2 DarkZero 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM

Day 4 — Friday, February 10

GROUP MATCH PST EST GMT B Dire Wolves 0-2 Liquid 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM B Soniqs 0-2 MNM 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM A KOI 2-0 Spacestation 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM A G2 2-0 Elevate 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM D M80 2-0 Secret 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM D FaZe Clan 0-2 Heroic 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM C Astralis 1-2 LOS + oNe 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM C Oxygen 2-0 CYCLOPS 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM

Day 5 — Saturday, February 11

GROUP MATCH PST EST GMT A Spacestation 0-2 G2 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM A KOI 2-0 w7m 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM B Soniqs 2-0 Dire Wolves 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM B Wolves 2-1 Liquid 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM C LOS + oNe 2-1 Oxygen 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM C BDS 2-1 Astralis 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM D Team Secret 1-2 FaZe Clan 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM D DarkZero 2-1 M80 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM

Six Invitational Groups

Group A

Placement Team Points 1 KOI 13 2 G2 Esports 12 3 w7m Esports 11 4 Spacestation 4 5 Elevate 0

Group B

Placement Team Points 1 MNM Gaming 16 2 Soniqs 12 3 Wolves Esports 7 4 Team Liquid 5 5 Dire Wolves 0

Group C

Placement Team Points 1 LOS + oNe 13 2 Team BDS 8 3 Oxygen 8 4 Astralis 7 5 CYCLOPS 4

Group D

Placement Team Points 1 M80 11 2 Heroic 10 3 DarkZero 9 4 FaZe Clan 8 5 Team Secret 2

Six Invitational 2023: Playoff schedule and results

Day 1 – Monday, February 13

ROUND MATCH PST EST GMT UBR1 Heroic 0-2 Oxygen 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM UBR1 G2 Esports 0-2 Wolves 7:15 AM 10:15 AM 3:15 PM UBR1 Soniqs 1-2 DarkZero 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM UBR1 Team BDS 1-2 w7m 10:15 AM 1:15 PM 6:15 PM UBR2 MNM 0-2 Oxygen 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM UBR2 LOS + oNe 0-2 Wolves 1:15 PM 4:15 PM 9:15 PM UBR2 KOI 2-0 DarkZero 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM UBR2 M80 1-2 w7m 4:15 PM 7:15 PM 12:15 AM

Day 2 – Tuesday, February 14

ROUND MATCH PST EST GMT LBR1 Heroic 0-2 Spacestation 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM LBR1 G2 2-1 FaZe 7:15 AM 10:15 AM 3:15 PM LBR1 Soniqs 1-2 Astralis 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM LBR1 Team BDS 2-1 Team Liquid 10:15 AM 1:15 PM 6:15 PM LBR2 M80 2-0 Spacestation 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM LBR2 DarkZero 0-2 G2 1:15 PM 4:15 PM 9:15 PM LBR2 LOS + oNe 1-2 Astralis 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM LBR2 MNM 1-2 Team BDS 4:15 PM 7:15 PM 12:15 AM

Day 3 – Wednesday, February 15

ROUND MATCH PST EST GMT UBR3 Oxygen 2-1 Wolves 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM UBR3 KOI 0-2 w7m 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM LBR3 M80 0-2 G2 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM LBR3 Astralis 2-1 Team BDS 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM

Day 4 – Friday, February 17

ROUND MATCH PST EST GMT LBR4 Wolves 1-2 G2 8 AM 11 AM 4 PM LBR4 KOI 1-2 Astralis 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM UP Final Oxygen 1-2 w7m 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM

Day 5 – Saturday, February 18

ROUND MATCH PST EST GMT LBR5 G2 2-0 Astralis 8 AM 11 AM 4 PM LB Final Oxygen 0-2 G2 11:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:30 PM

Day 6 – Sunday, February 19