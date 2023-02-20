G2 Esports is our champions for The Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2023 as they faced against W7M Esports in the final series. Here are all the details and results of the entire event. 

Every year, Ubisoft holds the annual Six Invitational, with the best Rainbow Six Siege teams around the world to determine which team truly deserves the title as kings of Rainbow Six Siege. For this specific event, we have a total of 20 teams from four different regions, North America, South America, Europe, and APAC. 

In the end Europe’s G2 Esports came out on top against South America’s W7M with a final score of 3 to 1 in the grand finals.

The Rain box Six Siege Invitational 2023 happened during February 7 through February 19. The tournament was streamed live on the Rainbow Six Twitch channel.

From February 7-11, they held the group stage determining the placements of each team in the playoffs, while eliminating one team from each group. Groups all played each other once in a best-of-three series and the first-placed team from each group advanced to upper bracket round two of the playoffs. The Second and third-place teams from each group advanced to the upper bracket round one of the playoffs while the fourth-placed team moves on to lower bracket round one. The last placing team of each groups are then eliminated. 

The Playoffs are then held during February 13-19. They are in a double-elimination bracket, and all matches except for the Grand Final were best of three series. The Grand Finals was a best-of-five series.

Here are the entire results of The Rainbow Six Siege Invitational 2023.

Six Invitational 2023: Group Stage results

Day 1 — Tuesday, February 7

GROUPMATCHPSTESTGMT
Aw7m 2-0 Elevate7 AM10 AM3 PM
AKOI 1-2 G2 Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
BMNM 2-0 Wolves10 AM1 PM6 PM
BTeam Liquid 0-2 Soniqs10 AM1 PM6 PM
CBDS 1-2 Cyclops1 PM4 PM9 PM
CAstralis 1-2 Oxygen Esports1 PM4 PM9 PM
DDarkZero 2-1 Heroic4 PM7 PM12 AM
DM80 2-1 FaZe Clan4 PM7 PM12 AM

Day 2 — Wednesday, February 8

GROUPMATCHPSTESTGMT
BWolves Esports 0-2 Soniqs7 AM10 AM3 PM
BDire Wolves 0-2 MNM7 AM10 AM3 PM
Aw7m 2-1 G2 Esports10 AM1 PM6 PM
ASpacestation 2-0 Elevate10 AM1 PM6 PM
DDarkZero 0-2 FaZe Clan1 PM4 PM9 PM
DTeam Secret 0-2 Heroic1 PM4 PM9 PM
CBDS 2-1 Oxygen4 PM7 PM12 AM
CLOS + oNe 2-1 CYCLOPS4 PM7 PM12 AM

Day 3 — Thursday, February 9

GROUPMATCHPSTESTGMT
AKOI 2-0 Elevate7 AM10 AM3 PM
ASpacestation 0-2 w7m7 AM10 AM3 PM
BMNM 2-0 Liquid10 AM1 PM6 PM
BDire Wolves 2-0 Wolves10 AM1 PM6 PM
CAstralis 2-0 CYCLOPS1 PM4 PM9 PM
CLOS + oNe 2-1 BDS1 PM4 PM9 PM
DM80 2-1 Heroic4 PM7 PM12 AM
DSecret 1-2 DarkZero4 PM7 PM12 AM

Day 4 — Friday, February 10

GROUPMATCHPSTESTGMT
BDire Wolves 0-2 Liquid7 AM10 AM3 PM
BSoniqs 0-2 MNM7 AM10 AM3 PM
AKOI 2-0 Spacestation10 AM1 PM6 PM
AG2 2-0 Elevate10 AM1 PM6 PM
DM80 2-0 Secret1 PM4 PM9 PM
DFaZe Clan 0-2 Heroic1 PM4 PM9 PM
CAstralis 1-2 LOS + oNe4 PM7 PM12 AM
COxygen 2-0 CYCLOPS4 PM7 PM12 AM

Day 5 — Saturday, February 11

GROUPMATCHPSTESTGMT
ASpacestation 0-2 G27 AM10 AM3 PM
AKOI 2-0 w7m7 AM10 AM3 PM
BSoniqs 2-0 Dire Wolves10 AM1 PM6 PM
BWolves 2-1 Liquid10 AM1 PM6 PM
CLOS + oNe 2-1 Oxygen1 PM4 PM9 PM
CBDS 2-1 Astralis1 PM4 PM9 PM
DTeam Secret 1-2 FaZe Clan4 PM7 PM12 AM
DDarkZero 2-1 M804 PM7 PM12 AM

Six Invitational Groups

Group A

PlacementTeamPoints
1KOI13
2G2 Esports12
3w7m Esports11
4Spacestation4
5Elevate0

Group B

PlacementTeamPoints
1MNM Gaming16
2Soniqs12
3Wolves Esports7
4Team Liquid5
5Dire Wolves0

Group C

PlacementTeamPoints
1LOS + oNe13
2Team BDS8
3Oxygen8
4Astralis7
5CYCLOPS4

Group D

PlacementTeamPoints
1M8011
2Heroic10
3DarkZero9
4FaZe Clan8
5Team Secret2

Six Invitational 2023: Playoff schedule and results

Day 1 – Monday, February 13

ROUNDMATCHPSTESTGMT
UBR1Heroic 0-2 Oxygen7 AM10 AM3 PM
UBR1G2 Esports 0-2 Wolves7:15 AM10:15 AM3:15 PM
UBR1Soniqs 1-2 DarkZero10 AM1 PM6 PM
UBR1Team BDS 1-2 w7m10:15 AM1:15 PM6:15 PM
UBR2MNM 0-2 Oxygen1 PM4 PM9 PM
UBR2LOS + oNe 0-2 Wolves1:15 PM4:15 PM9:15 PM
UBR2KOI 2-0 DarkZero4 PM7 PM12 AM
UBR2M80 1-2 w7m4:15 PM7:15 PM12:15 AM

Day 2 – Tuesday, February 14

ROUNDMATCHPSTESTGMT
LBR1Heroic 0-2 Spacestation7 AM10 AM3 PM
LBR1G2 2-1 FaZe7:15 AM10:15 AM3:15 PM
LBR1Soniqs 1-2 Astralis10 AM1 PM6 PM
LBR1Team BDS 2-1 Team Liquid10:15 AM1:15 PM6:15 PM
LBR2M80 2-0 Spacestation1 PM4 PM9 PM
LBR2DarkZero 0-2 G21:15 PM4:15 PM9:15 PM
LBR2LOS + oNe 1-2 Astralis4 PM7 PM12 AM
LBR2MNM 1-2 Team BDS4:15 PM7:15 PM12:15 AM

Day 3 – Wednesday, February 15

ROUNDMATCHPSTESTGMT
UBR3Oxygen 2-1 Wolves7 AM10 AM3 PM
UBR3KOI 0-2 w7m10 AM1 PM6 PM
LBR3M80 0-2 G21 PM4 PM9 PM
LBR3Astralis 2-1 Team BDS4 PM7 PM12 AM

Day 4 – Friday, February 17

ROUNDMATCHPSTESTGMT
LBR4Wolves 1-2 G28 AM11 AM4 PM
LBR4KOI 1-2 Astralis11 AM2 PM7 PM
UP FinalOxygen 1-2 w7m2 PM5 PM10 PM

Day 5 – Saturday, February 18

ROUNDMATCHPSTESTGMT
LBR5G2 2-0 Astralis8 AM11 AM4 PM
LB FinalOxygen 0-2 G211:30 AM3:30 PM8:30 PM

Day 6 – Sunday, February 19

ROUNDMATCHPSTESTGMT
Finalw7m 1-3 G211:30 AM3:30 PM8:30 PM
