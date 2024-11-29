ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Ga Southern and Drake. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Ga Southern-Drake prediction and pick.

Georgia Southern (5-2) faces off against Drake (6-0) in a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. EST in Des Moines, Iowa. The Eagles are coming off a solid victory against West Georgia, where Adante' Holiman led with 20 points. Georgia Southern boasts the Sun Belt's top scoring offense, averaging 80.4 points per game, and excels at shooting from beyond the arc, making 9.4 three-pointers per game. Drake, undefeated at home and fresh off winning the Charleston Classic, has shown significant dominance, winning five games by at least ten points. Bennett Stirtz leads the Bulldogs with 18.3 points per game and has been instrumental in their strong start. This matchup promises to be a clash of styles, with Georgia Southern's high-paced offense challenging Drake's efficient shooting and defensive prowess.

Here are the Ga Southern-Drake College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ga Southern-Drake Odds

Ga Southern: +13.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +800

Drake: -1400

Moneyline: -13.5 (-120)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ga Southern vs. Drake

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ga Southern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Southern enters Saturday's matchup against Drake with a potent offensive attack that could prove decisive. Averaging 80.4 points per game, the Eagles lead the Sun Belt in scoring and have demonstrated an ability to shoot effectively, hitting 45.7% of their field goals. Adante' Holiman, who recently scored 20 points in a win against West Georgia, has emerged as a key player, averaging 15.9 points this season. Georgia Southern's strength lies in its three-point shooting, making 9.4 three-pointers per game, significantly outpacing Drake's defensive average of just 4.5 allowed. This ability to stretch the floor will challenge Drake's defense and create scoring opportunities.

Defensively, Georgia Southern can capitalize on Drake's weaknesses. While the Bulldogs boast an undefeated record, they have faced teams that may not match the Eagles' offensive firepower. The Eagles' defense has allowed opponents to shoot 42.3%, which is manageable compared to Drake's shooting percentage of 48.9%. However, with Georgia Southern's aggressive style and depth, they can disrupt Drake's rhythm and force turnovers—an area where Drake has struggled, averaging over 15 turnovers per game. If Georgia Southern can maintain their scoring pace and tighten their defense, they have a strong chance to upset the Bulldogs in Des Moines on Saturday.

Why Drake Will Cover The Spread/Win

Drake is poised to extend their unbeaten streak when they host Georgia Southern this Saturday at the Knapp Center. The Bulldogs' perfect 6-0 record, including a flawless 3-0 at home, speaks volumes about their dominance this season15. Drake's efficiency on both ends of the court will be the key to their victory. Offensively, the Bulldogs are shooting an impressive 48.9% from the field, significantly higher than Georgia Southern's 45.7%2. This shooting prowess, coupled with their balanced attack led by Bennett Stirtz's 18.3 points per game, will keep the Eagles' defense on their heels throughout the contest.

Defensively, Drake has been nothing short of exceptional, allowing just 59.2 points per game compared to Georgia Southern's 77.75. This defensive tenacity will be crucial in containing the Eagles' high-scoring offense, which averages 80.4 points per game. Moreover, Drake's ability to control the tempo and limit turnovers, committing only 13.3 per game compared to Georgia Southern's 16.6, will be a significant factor3. The Bulldogs' perfect 5-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points demonstrates their ability to not just win, but dominate their opponents2. With home-court advantage and a more efficient offense and defense, Drake is well-positioned to hand Georgia Southern their third loss of the season and maintain their unblemished record.

Final Ga Southern-Drake Prediction & Pick

In the highly anticipated matchup on Saturday, Drake is favored to defeat Georgia Southern, leveraging their strong home-court advantage and unbeaten record. The Bulldogs (6-0) have showcased exceptional offensive efficiency, shooting 48.9% from the field, which will challenge Georgia Southern's defense that allows 42.3%. With Bennett Stirtz leading the charge, averaging 18.3 points per game, Drake's balanced scoring attack will likely overwhelm the Eagles. Defensively, Drake has been a force, allowing just 59.2 points per game and maintaining a perfect record in games decided by ten points or more. Georgia Southern's high-scoring offense, averaging 80.4 points, may struggle against Drake's disciplined defense. Additionally, the Bulldogs excel in rebounding and limiting turnovers, which should help them control the pace of the game. As a result, expect Drake to secure a victory at home covering the spread, continuing their winning streak, and solidifying their status as a formidable contender this season.

Final Ga Southern-Drake Prediction & Pick: Drake -13.5 (-120), Over 146.5 (-110)