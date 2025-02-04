Ollie, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at his attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Ollie is the self-proclaimed king of Brawl Stars, with an interesting move set to back up his rhymes. He also possesses an interesting Super that deals lots of damage. Without further ado, let's take a look at Ollie, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Ollie Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

Expand Tweet

Overall, there are three ways to get Ollie in Brawl Stars:

Unlock him for 1900 credits (or 349 gems) when he releases on Thursday, February 6th, 2024. Make sure Ollie is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking him.

You can also potentially unlock him from a Mythic (1.90%) or Legendary (5.43%) Starr Drop.

Purchase the Ollie Value Pack from the Shop for $11.99 USD (Limited Time Deal) Overall, the Value Pack includes Ollie, a new spray, eight pins, and the Ollie-G skin.

for $11.99 USD (Limited Time Deal)

Brawl Stars Ollie Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Ollie's Main Attack, Bring the Ruckus, is a piercing attack that deals damage in a narrow cone. It's range is fairly decent, and Ollie's high health gives him more confidence to close in on the enemy.

Ollie's Super, Hypnotize, dashes him forward as he plays a beat. While he does this, Ollie is silenced and cannot use his main attack. However, he also creates a small area around him, and if enemies step in that circle, they'll be forced to move near Ollie. Then, they'll take a ton of damage when the Super ends, hitting all enemies within the circle.

The stats below represent Ollie's stats during his release, which are subject to change:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH Bring the Ruckus Damage Hypnotize Damage 1 5600 850 800 2 6160 935 880 3 6720 1020 960 4 7280 1105 1040 5 7840 1190 1120 6 8400 1275 1200 7 8960 1360 1280 8 9520 1445 1360 9 10080 1530 1440

10 10640 1615 1520 11 11200 1700 1600

Lastly, Ollie possesses a trait that lets his super charge whenever he takes damage.

Brawl Stars Ollie Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Ollie has two gadgets at launch:

Regulate – “Ollie jumps and does a rad kickflip, hypnotizing all enemies where he lands for 1.0 seconds.”

“Ollie jumps and does a rad kickflip, hypnotizing all enemies where he lands for 1.0 seconds.” All Eyez on Me – “Ollie's next attack will hypnotize enemies hit for 1 second.”

Additionally, Ollie has two Star Powers which players can unlock:

Kick, Push – “While near walls Ollie kicks off his hoverboard and gains 20% extra movement speed.”

“While near walls Ollie kicks off his hoverboard and gains 20% extra movement speed.” Renegade – “After dashing forward with his Super, Ollie gains a 4000 decaying shield over 4 seconds.”

Furthermore, Ollie can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Charge

Brawl Stars Ollie Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

Honestly, both of Ollie's Gadgets do the same thing, so it's a matter of preference as to which one you like. If you feel confident in your accuracy, All Eyez on Me will definitely work. However, if you need to catch up to an enemy like a Gem Carrier, Regulate may work better. Personally, we prefer All Eyez on Me right now, though a 1 second hypnotism won't be that game-changing.

For Star Powers, Renegade seems to be the better option. While the increased movement speed is nice, not every map will be filled with walls. And since you can't attack during your Super, a shield will help the already bulky Ollie stay alive longer. Overall, Renegade provides a means of staying alive, which is probably the most important factor in any mode.

For Ollie's Gadgets, the Damage, Shield, or Speed Gear all make for great options. Extra Damage always helps in a pinch, while Shield provides you extra cover. And if you're in a map full of bushes, speed gears can help you reach your objective faster.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Ollie In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Gem Grab

Ollie's Super and Gadgets all serve to help him stop a Gem Grabber dead in their tracks. Furthermore, his decent range should help him catch up to foes and take them down, while keeping enemies away from the gem spawn. Additionally, Ollie's HP makes him durable enough to latch on to some gems and stay alive. Overall, he's a solid option for this mode

Brawl Ball

Like Gem Grab, Ollie's abilities are useful for stopping enemies dead in their tracks. His hypnotism can prevent a goal, and his piercing attacks can hurt multiple enemies trying to touch the ball. He's great for defense, but his tankiness also makes him a viable scorer. Overall, Ollie works very well in Brawl Ball, especially if backed by a healer like Poco.

Duo Showdown

Ollie's high health and piercing attack makes him a solid choice for Duo Showdown. As a Tank, he can take hits from the enemy while your teammate focuses on gathering cubes. Furthermore, Ollie can damage multiple boxes at once, allowing him and his teammate to gather power cubes faster. Again, his tankiness makes him useful especially in close quarter situations.

Brawl Stars Ollie Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Ollie In?

Heist

Ollie doesn't deal enough damage to the safe to justify his use in this mode. However, since his main attack can pierce, a good Ollie player can attack the safe while defending themselves. That said, Ollie alone will struggle to take the safe out quickly. Therefore, we recommend using brawlers with high DPS and gadgets that inflict more damage.

Solo Showdown

Overall, Ollie won't work well in Solo Showdown. Without a teammate, it'll be harder for him to take down enemies. He can still destroy multiple boxes quickly, but he may not deal a ton of damage at the very end. At least with his trait, he'll charge his super when he takes damage. However, his Super might not be as useful, considering the size of the maps.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Ollie Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking him. And we hope you enjoy using Ollie!

Lastly, for more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.