A new Brawl Stars Brawl Talk is coming later this month, with the developers hinting about a new trophy system. While the full breakdown won't come until the Brawl Talk later this month, we have a general idea of some of the changes coming. This includes the removal of the Trophy Season and Trophy Box system, as well as much more. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Brawl Stars Confirms Changes to Trophy Seasons – What's New?

🏆 NEW TROPHY SYSTEM 🏆 We're applying changes to the current Trophy System after the update maintenance (February 24th), and there are some things you should know:

♦️ The Trophy Season and the Trophy Box system will be removed

♦️ Everyone will receive their last Trophy Box… pic.twitter.com/tosjgl74wv — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) January 30, 2026

Overall, Brawl Stars developer Supercell confirmed that they are working on a new Trophy System for Brawl Stars. While the developers confirmed a new Brawl Talk on February 21st, they gave us a glimpse of changes coming to the game on February 24th, 2026:

Firstly, Supercell will remove the Trophy Box system and Trophy Season from Brawl Stars. All players will receive their last Trophy Box based on how many Season Trophies they accumulated before the update. Furthermore, they're also removing Leaderboard Prestige, which will now just be a Legacy Stat in the Player Profile.

Fortunately, everyone will receive an Ultra Trophy Box after the maintenance update. If you grind for 3,000 season trophies before the 24th, you'll technically earn 2 Ultra Boxes. Additionally, you'll still see Ultra Trophy Boxes (as well as other Trophy Box tiers) in Community events occasionally.

That includes everything they plan on removing. But what does Supercell plan to add? A brand new Trophy System that reportedly:

“Rewards dedicated and skillful players with a brand new Brawler Title in a new color”

Improved Matchmaking via MMR system

Furthermore, the developers want to add a new “Resource-Rush” event that offers more currency rewards for each match you win. Lastly, there are a number of changes how Buffie acquisition:

Buffies in Mega Quests per season

1 Free Buffie per new claw machine

1 Random Buffie offer for 79 gems

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the upcoming changes coming to the game. We're curious to see what they plan on replacing the Trophy Box system with. A new system sounds like it could be rewarding, but we've seen how past changes have been received by the community. But Supercell also knows their audience, meaning they'll know how to fix something if a problem arises.

