Count in gamer and the star of Captain Marvel, Brie Larson, as one of the many excited for the Nintendo Switch 2 following the announcement of the gaming system.

She quote posted Nintendo's Switch 2 announcement on X, formerly Twitter, to share her excitement. It sounds like she will be amongst the first to pre-order the second generation of the console.

“I’m hyperventilating,” she wrote on X. “Take my money now!!!!!”

Larson has a YouTube channel that features some gaming content. Perhaps she will begin uploading footage from her Switch 2 if she gets one.

When does the Nintendo Switch 2 come out?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in most territories. The system costs $449 in the United States, and there will also be a Mario Kart World Bundle that costs $499.

While the system is similar to its predecessor, the Switch 2 will feature a bigger screen. The Joy-Cons will also attach magnetically to the system instead of sliding in and out. There will also be a whopping 2556GB of internal storage, meaning you can store even more games on it.

Who is Brie Larson?

Larson is an Oscar-winning actress for her performance in Room. She won Best Actress for the role. Larson also received other awards for the performance, such as a BAFTA.

She started her career with roles in Madison, 13 Going on 30, and Hoot. Larson also had roles in various TV series, such as Raising Dad and United States of Tara.

Her breakthrough began in 2009 when she starred in Tanner Hall. Over the next couple of years, Larson starred in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 21 Jump Street, and Don Jon.

She also starred in Short Term 12, The Spectacular Now, The Gambler, Trainwreck, and Free Fire in the next few years. She had roles in Kong: Skull Island and The Glass Castle.

In 2017, Larson made her feature-length directorial debut. She wrote and directed Unicorn Store for Netflix. Her Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson also starred in it.

Larson starred in Captain Marvel — which grossed over $1 billion at the box office — and Avengers: Endgame in 2019. She also appeared as the character in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' mid-credits scene. In 2023, Larson led The Marvels alongside Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris. Recently, she also appeared in Just Mercy, Between Two Ferns: The Movie, and Fast X.