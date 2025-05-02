We've got the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. It all comes down to this as both teams will fight for one last chance to advance to the next round. Both the Clippers and Nuggets have proven themselves to be worthy teams, but only one can advance. So, who does NBA 2K25 think will win? Let's dive right in!

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Denver Nuggets will defeat the Los Angeles Clippers in in Game 7, 110-107. In perhaps one of our closest simulations yet, the Nuggets earned a narrow victory that came down to the wire. Nikola Jokic and crew did everything in their power to defeat a tough Clippers team and advance to the next round.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LAC 28 20 29 30 107 DEN 23 29 29 29 110

Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets in points (26) while also earning six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic also played well, scoring 25 points while getting 11 rebound, three assists, a steal, and two blocks. Off the bench, Russell Westbrook played well, dropping 19 points in just 28 minutes en route to victory. Overall, the Nuggets played just well enough to squeeze by in Game 7.

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points in the losing effort while also earning six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. James Harden supported him with 24 points, but he only earned just rebound with no assists, steals, or blocks. No other Clipper managed to score more than 12 points, which as we can see, hurt them in the end.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Clippers STAT Nuggets 41/80 (51%) Field Goals 41/83 (49%) 11/27 (41%) Three Pointers 8/21 (38%) 14/19 (74%) Free Throws 20/24 (83%) 7 Offensive Rebounds 9 37 Defensive Rebounds 37 9 Steals 8 2 Blocks 2 12 (10) Turnovers (Points Off) 10 (13) 14 Team Fouls 10

10 Biggest Lead 10 22:55 Time of Possession 25:03

With the win, the Nuggets advance to the next round of the playoffs. They now go on to face the #1 team in the Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's not going to be easy, especially after giving it their all in a seven-game series. But that's the harsh reality of the league. You need to be prepared for the next round no matter what the circumstance.

Meanwhile, the Clippers head home for good after a hard-fought series. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are stars, but their age means that L.A. needs to look for replacements soon. L.A. managed to tie it up to send it to Game 7, but their efforts were in vain as they lost in the end. We'll see if they can rebound in the offseason.

That wraps up our Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but there's also only so much we can control. That said, we hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

