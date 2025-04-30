The F1 25 Gameplay First-Look Reveal Released today, showing off the game's updated circuits, reverse tracks, and much more. Furthermore, the new gameplay video gives us a glimpse of the new podium cutscenes, as well as driver radio interactions. Through LIDAR scanning, F1 25 aims to bring the most authentic courses to the player yet. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

F1 25 Gameplay Reveal – Updated Circuits, Driver Radio, Podiums & More

The new F1 25 Gameplay First-Look Reveal showed off the updated circuits for Bahrain, Miami, Melbourne, Suzuka, and Imola. By using the game's EGO Engine and LIDAR technology, Codemasters can create authentic tracks. But for those wanting something different, they've added reverse courses to the game. Overall, Silverstone, Zandvoort, and and Red Bull Ring all receive the reverse treatment this year.

Additionally, F1 25 adds much more dialogue between drivers and the team. The increased number of radio calls will up the realism, and give you more in each race weekend. The video above shows an example of Oscar Piastri communicating with his team.

But that's not the only presentational update. The Podium sequence received a big update, including more camera angles to show more of the ceremony. The various angles and camera shakes give the Podium a little more life and flare.

Overall, the rest of the video continues to show more reverse and updated tracks, as well as different track conditions. For example, You can skip ahead to 10:54 to see the Melbourne track with wet conditions. That's just one of the many ways Codemasters seeks to improve the game's visuals.

F1 25 received improved lighting effects, new shader enhancements, and more. Furthermore, PC players have access to an exclusive Path Tracing Feature that works like an upgraded version of ray tracing. And for drivers, they received better facial animations along with their updated radio dialogue. In terms of audio and visuals, the game looks and sounds great.

Off the track, F1 25 offers even more. Between Braking Point 3, My Team 2.0, and improvements to Driver Career, F1 25 aims to offer the best package in the series yet.

Overall, that includes the main talking points about the F1 25 Gameplay First Look. Make sure to check it out and look at other miscellaneous details the updated HUD and UI. We look forward to experiencing these updates ourselves when F1 25 arrives in May!

For more gaming and Formula 1 news, visit Clutchpoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.