A new EA Sports F1 25 Deep Dive released today, showing off updated Circuits, new Reverse Tracks, and even a new Decal Editor. Among some of the other big upgrades include the new audio and visual improvements, as well as a new mode in F1 World. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

All Updated Tracks and Reverse Tracks in EA Sports F1 25

The updated circuits for EA Sports F1 25 include:

Bahrain

Miami

Melbourne

Suzuka

Imola

The developers used the game's EGO Engine and LIDAR Technology to update these tracks. They're digitally scanned during actual race weekends to create the most authentic experience possible.

Additionally, three reverse tracks are coming to F1 25:

Silverstone

Zandvoort

Red Bull Ring

These tracks will be playable in Grand Prix, Time Trial, Multiplayer, and Career (second season and onwards). Additionally, the Deep Dive went into detail on many other improvements worth checking out.

EA Sports F1 25 Authenticity & Customization Deep Dive Details – New Decal Editor & More

EA Sports F1 25 features a new Decal Editor to let you personalize your liveries. This year, you can move, rotate, and re-size your sponsor decals. Additionally the developers added new fonts and color for use in My Team and F1 World. Furthermore, title sponsor liveries make their way to F1 25. This offers you new opportunities to create unique designs, which you unlock through My Team 2.0 gameplay.

Lastly, special edition liveries will become available after launch, and get applied to official cars rather than the F1 World Car.

In terms of visuals, F1 25 received improved lighting effects, shader enhancements, and other improvements to make it look better than ever. On PC, you'll have an exclusive Path Tracing feature that essentially acts as an improved ray tracing solution. Furthermore, F1 25 features better facial animations, which we'll likely see in the Braking Point 3 Story Mode.

F1 World receives a new mode called Invitationals. Overall, it allows you to join multiplayer events, team up with friends, and earn rewards by completing objectives. Additionally, this mode features a Driver of the Day system which celebrates achievements like:

Cleanest Driver

Most Overtakes

Respectful racer

& More

Lastly, F1 25 makes enhancements to the audio design, all in an effort to up the authenticity. Between new radio sequences, voice lines, and more, the amount of voice lines has “almost doubled” since last year's title.

Overall, that includes all the major details in the new F1 25 Deep Dive. We look forward to driving on the updated tracks, as well as the new reverse ones. Additionally, the new Decal Editor and Invitationals mode in F1 World.

