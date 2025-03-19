Mar 19, 2025 at 10:27 AM ET

EA Sports FC 25 Title Update 11 has arrived, addressing issues for Gameplay and modes like Ultimate Team, Career, and Clubs. Furthermore, the update also adds general improvements and fixes across the board in terms of audio and visual quality. Without further ado, let's take a look at the full list of Patch Notes for EA Sports FC 25 Title Update 11.

EA Sports FC 25 Title Update 11 Patch Notes

The latest Title Update #11 is now available for all versions of EA SPORTS FC 25. Full TU notes are available on the EASFC Trackerhttps://t.co/Ol51wEPqrw — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ultimate Team

In certain situations, the Min and Max prices could not have been adjusted when attempting to list Items on the Transfer Market.

Addressed instances of missing UI elements and inconsistent UI formatting.

Gameplay

In some instances, a Ground Pass was less accurate than intended in situations where the passer and receiver were not under pressure by defenders.

Sometimes, the ball carrier could have slowed down unintentionally when turning during a dribble performed while sprinting.

When passing the ball, the player switches to the receiver did not always occur if the passing animation was interrupted by certain inputs.

On rare occasions, players could have entered a state where they continuously committed unintended Professional Fouls.

Clubs

The match intro in Clubs Rush showed the same team name and abbreviation for all players.

The Team Tactics button callout did not always function as intended on the Team Tactics screen.

Career Mode

Addressed instances of incorrect fixtures occurring for some competitions when using Live Start Points.

Incorrect competition results and standings could have displayed on the last day of the season.

After completing the requirements for a task in Manager Career, the task could have continued to show as active in the Task List.

An incorrect placeholder team could have appeared in Club Transfers.

A stability issue could have occurred when simulating matches from the Central Hub.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some badges, balls, banners, flags, cameras, scarves, stadiums, tifos, trophies, celebrations, hair, and kits.

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed instances of various stability issues that could have occurred.

Addressed instances of placeholder and missing text.

Overall, that includes the full patch notes for EA Sports FC 25 Title Update 11. We hope you enjoy the full list of improvements and changes. Overall, the update here is pretty small, but to be fair, the developers released a larger update not long ago. Feel free to check out all the new changes if you're coming back after awhile.

