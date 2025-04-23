We've got the Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and many teams are duking it out for a chance to win it all. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Cleveland Cavaliers will defeat the Miami Heat in Game 2 115-101. The Heat started off strong, taking the lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Cavs went on to dominate for the rest of the game, especially in the second half. Miami failed to come back as the Cleveland extended their lead later in the game.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIA 25 28 25 23 101 CLE 21 32 32 30 115

Darius Garland had a great night, scoring 36 points while earning 2 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. He also converted six of ten three-point attempts, contributing greatly to the team's offensive success. Donovan Mitchell wasn't under the spotlight, but he still dropped 26 points while adding four rebounds and seven assists. Overall, Cleveland bounced back and made slight work of the Heat in Game 2.

Tyler Herro led the Heat in points (23), while Bam Adebayo led in rebounds (9). Furthermore, they both recorded a steal. However, neither player put on an explosive performance to counter the Cavs' offense. Meanwhile, their defense crumbled after the first quarter, allowing the Cavs to score 30+ points in Quarters 2-4.

Turnovers played a big factor in the win for Cleveland. They scored 20 points off turnovers, while committing roughly half the amount of turnovers that Miami did. The Cavalier did a good job taking advantage of Miami's mistakes

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Heat STAT Cavaliers 37/76 (49%) Field Goals 43/85 (51%) 11/24 (46%) Three Pointers 11/28 (39%) 16/21 (76%) Free Throws 18/22 (82%) 10 Offensive Rebounds 10 36 Defensive Rebounds 34 5 Steals 15 3 Blocks 1 15 (11) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (20) 12 Team Fouls 12

6 Biggest Lead 17 24:35 Time of Possession 23:23

With the win, the Cavaliers now take a 2-0 lead in the series. Ideally, they'll want to end the series in Miami in Game 4 to rest their players and avoid injury. However, they now head to Heat territory, where the tide could surprisingly turn. We'll see if the #1 team in the East can prove why they ranked first place.

Meanwhile, the Heat now trail 0-2 and things are looking grim. The team survived the Play-In tournament, but are now only two losses away from losing their season. Herro, Adebayo, and everyone else on the team will need to do everything they can if they want to save their season. We'll see if they're up for the challenge in Game 3.

That wraps up our Heat vs. Cavaliers Game 2 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 6. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.