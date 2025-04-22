ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA Playoffs continue, and the Miami Heat will be hoping to even out the series after taking the loss in Game 1 against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers when they come into their matchup on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Heat-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers look to build on their dominant Game 1 win as they host the Heat for Game 2 on Wednesday night. Cleveland’s offense was firing on all cylinders, with Donovan Mitchell dropping 30 points and Ty Jerome providing a huge spark off the bench with 28, including 16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 27, and the Cavs hit 18 threes, showcasing their firepower. Miami, led by Bam Adebayo (24 points) and Tyler Herro (21), must find more scoring help and tighten up defensively to avoid falling into a 0-2 hole. Expect the Heat to adjust, but Cleveland remains a strong favorite.

Here are the Heat-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Heat-Cavaliers Game 2 Odds

Miami Heat: +12 (-108)

Moneyline: +500

Cleveland Cavaliers: -12 (-112)

Moneyline: -700

Over: 212.5 (-108)

Under: 212.5 (-112)

How To Watch Heat vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Heat Will Cover the Spread/Win

Despite being heavy underdogs in Game 2, the Miami Heat have a legitimate path to either win outright or cover the 12-point spread against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Miami’s veteran core, playoff experience, and defensive grit are assets that can’t be overlooked. In Game 1, the Heat managed to cut a 16-point deficit down to just eight early in the fourth quarter before Cleveland pulled away, showing that Miami can hang with the Cavs for extended stretches. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro combined for 45 points, and if Andrew Wiggins, who is healthy, steps up offensively, Miami’s scoring balance could pose problems for Cleveland’s defense.

The Heat have covered the spread in one of two games as 12-point underdogs this season and have a respectable 38-42-2 record against the spread overall. Miami’s offense averages just 1.8 points fewer than Cleveland allows, and the Heat are 24-14 when scoring more than 112.4 points—a mark within reach if their shooters get hot. Miami’s field goal percentage (46.5%) is higher than what Cleveland typically allows, suggesting efficiency is possible even against a tough defense. If Terry Rozier is able to return from his ankle injury, his playmaking could boost the Heat’s backcourt production and ease the scoring burden on Herro. With their backs against the wall, expect Miami to play with urgency, tighten up defensively, and keep this one close enough to cover the spread—even if Cleveland ultimately prevails.

Why the Cavaliers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to not only win but also cover the hefty spread against the Miami Heat in Wednesday's Game 2 matchup, and there are several compelling reasons for this confidence. Cleveland enters as a dominant 12-point favorite after a convincing 121-100 victory in Game 1, where their offensive firepower was on full display. The Cavs shot 18-for-43 from three-point range and showcased elite ball security, committing just eight turnovers. Donovan Mitchell remains a proven playoff scorer, and Ty Jerome’s breakout 28-point performance off the bench gives Cleveland a significant depth advantage. The Cavs’ ability to stretch the floor and exploit Miami’s defensive weaknesses, particularly targeting Tyler Herro, was a key factor in the series opener and is likely to continue in Game 2.

On the other side, Miami faces significant obstacles. The Heat are dealing with injuries—Terry Rozier is questionable, and Kevin Love is out, which limits their rotation and puts more pressure on Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to carry the scoring load. Miami’s fourth-quarter collapse in Game 1 highlighted their lack of depth and fatigue, especially after a grueling play-in schedule. Historically, Cleveland has thrived in this spot, boasting a 60-14 record as favorites and covering the spread in 49 of 82 games this season. With the Cavs’ elite offense averaging nearly 122 points per game and Miami’s struggles to keep pace, expect Cleveland to take control early and maintain their dominance, covering the spread and moving closer to a series sweep.

Final Heat-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to take Game 2 and cover the 12-point spread against the Miami Heat. Cleveland’s offense has been explosive, averaging nearly 122 points per game, and they dominated Game 1 with strong three-point shooting and a deep bench. The Cavs have covered the spread in 49 of 82 games this season and are 60-14 as favorites. Miami, meanwhile, continues to struggle with injuries and lacks the scoring depth to keep up. Expect Donovan Mitchell and company to control the pace and pull away late, securing a convincing win and covering the spread at home.

Final Heat-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -12 (-112), Over 212.5 (-108)