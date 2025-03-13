Brawl Stars Players have a chance to get the Epic Brawler Bibi for free for a limited time, thanks to the limited-time Retropolis Challenge. Overall, this challenge tasks the player with earning nine wins in order to unlock her. Bibi isn't a new brawler, like Finx, but new players won't mind having a free chance to unlock a powerful brawler. Therefore, this guide will show you how to get Bibi for free in Brawl Stars with the Retropolis Challenge.

How Do You Get Bibi For Free in Brawl Stars? Retropolis Challenge Explained

FREE BIBI FOR ALL!!! 🤯📣 Get Bibi for FREE in the new #Retropolis Challenge!

🏏 3 stages, 3 wins each

🏏 2 Mr. Bat Profile Iccons, 7 total Starr Drops, AND Bibi as the final reward! (or 500 Coins if you already own her)

🏏 Unlimited lives for all the noobs out there! Complete… pic.twitter.com/4IH0R63WKA — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

To get Bibi for free in Brawl Stars' Retropolis Challenge, you must earn nine total wins, three in each of the following modes: Gem Grab, Hot Zone, Knockout. You have unlimited lives during this event, meaning you can lose without any worry of missing out on the rewards.

Additionally, each win you earn in the event offers you a reward. They are as follows:

1 Win – Starr Drop

2 Wins – Starr Drop

3 Wins – Player Icon

4 Wins – Starr Drop

5 Wins – Starr Drop

6 Wins – Player Icon

7 Wins – Starr Drop

8 Wins – Starr Drop

9 Wins – Starr Drop

Completion Reward – Bibi (Or 500 Coins)

Overall, the event offers 10 total rewards, including Bibi. If you already own Bibi, then you will receive 500 coins instead. These can be used to buy items from the shop, or saved to upgrade your brawlers. The Brawl Stars Retropolis Challenge goes on from Thursday, March 13th to Wednesday, March 19th. Therefore, make sure to complete this challenge as soon as possible to earn all the rewards.

With unlimited lives, feel free to use any brawler and even play with Randoms if necessary as you try to earn the rewards. Just remember that after every three wins, the mode will change. The order of modes in this challenge are Gem Grab, followed by Hot Zone, and ending with knockout.

Even if you already own Bibi, 500 free coins along with seven Starr Drops is a pretty solid deal. Furthermore, it never hurts to add more Player Icons to your collection.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to get Bibi for free in Brawl Stars for a limited time. Again, the challenge only lasts until March 19th, so get to brawling! We wish you the best of luck in completing this challenge and earning all rewards.

Lastly, for more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.