In this PGA Tour 2K25 Guide, we'll teach you how to swing and help you improve your game. Whether you use Swing Stick or 3-Click in PGA Tour 2K25, we'll show you how it works, which golf clubs to use, and the new EvoSwing system. Without further ado, let's dive right into the PGA Tour 2K25 Swing System.

How to Swing in PGA Tour 2K25 – Swing Stick & 3-Click

Overall, PGA Tour 2K25 offers two different Swing types:

Swing Stick

3-Click

For Swing Stick in PGA Tour 2K25, you pull the right stick down until the swing cursor reaches the backswing target (the bottom circle on the corner of your screen), then push the swing stick up. However, the speed at which you push up must be perfect. If you're too slow, your shot will have less power. If you swing too fast, you'll add more power to your shot, which may not work in your favor.

Generally, you need to find that “sweet spot” in terms of speed. Practice makes perfect here, and eventually you'll adapt to understand how it all works. Fortunately, thanks to EvoSwing, you receive feedback on every shot you take.

For 3-Click in PGA Tour 2K25, you need to:

Press and hold X (PlayStation), A (Xbox) or Left Click (PC). You'll see a circle beginning to grow, representing the power of your shot. You need to release when you reach your desired power.

Once the power is set, Press X (PlayStation), A (Xbox) or Left Click (PC) to stop the meter (now moving counter-clockwise) when it reaches the bottom highlighted portion.

The Swing Timing meter will continue to move in the same direction, and you'll need to press the buttoon again when it reaches the top highlighted portion of the meter.

Lastly, release the X (PlayStation), A (Xbox), or Left Click (PC) to stop the ring collapsing in the center. The earlier your release, the more powerful your shot.

For new players, we prefer Swing Stick. However, if you plan to play a lot of Ranked, you'll need to get used to Swing Stick. In PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER, feel free to use Swing Stick or 3-Click.

To change your swing type, you need to go to Quests & Profile Menu > Settings > Controls. From there, you can change your swing input. Furthermore, feel free to adjust your Gameplay Difficulty settings. Overall, PGA Tour 2K25 lets you adjust your Gameplay Difficulty Preset, Swing Difficulty, and much more. For new players, we encourage starting on an easier difficulty until you get the swing of things (no pun intended).

EvoSwing & Club Bias

EvoSwing is a new timing system that adapts to your play for what the developers called a “tailored perfect rhythm”. The best thing about EvoSwing is that you receive feedback on all your shots. Therefore, you'll learn pretty quickly what you need to improve on. However, it's not the only thing that affects your shots.

Club Selection/Shot Type also effect your swing bias. Here's how each club and shot type effects you:

Club Bias: Driver = 100% Woods = 90% Utility = 80% Irons = 65% Wedges = 50% Putter = 0%

Shot Type Bias: Full = 100% Choke Up = 90% Punch = 80% Pitch = 65% Flop = 50% Splash = 50% Chip = 0% Putt = 0%



When you're on the greens, you can use the Directional Pad to switch your Club. Then, you can use the left-stick to adjust the direction of your shot. Essentially, you want to pick a Shot Type that'll help you get closer to the hole.

A tip we recommend is to always check the wind direction before each shot. This will give you a good idea of where to send your shots. If there's little to no wind, try aiming your shot just before the hole. The ball often rolls forward after landing, and if you shoot it too far, you'll overshoot the hole. I typically try to aim the ball somewhere between 5-10 yards behind the hole.

Putting & Shot Types

Regardless of which swing type, you'll need to familiarize yourself with different shots. Putting works similarly to your standard swing. Essentially, you want to avoid under or over swinging to help you make a more accurate shot. Furthermore, your rhythm and power play a huge role in your success.

When putting, I recommend pressing Square (PlayStation) or X (Xbox) to see where your ball is going to land. What looks like an easy shot may actually prove difficult due to the course's shape and structure. Speaking of the course, use the grid to determine where your ball is moving (uphill, downhill, to the side, etc).

Other Shot types include Tee Shots, Approach Shots, Recovery Shots, Bunker Shots, and Shots around the green. Depending on what kind of shot type you use, there's a limited number of shots that you can perform. You can learn about the different shot types if you'd like.