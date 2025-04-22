We've got the Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and many teams are duking it out for a chance to win it all. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Boston Celtics will defeat the Orlando Magic in Game 2 97-89. Defense was the name of the game here, and the Celtics played perfectly on that end. While their offense wasn't spectacular, Boston earned another win in the series in an effort to potentially sweep the Magic.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL ORL 20 26 21 22 89 BOS 26 22 23 26 97

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 26 points while also earning eight rebounds, a steal, and one assist. No other player on the team scored more than 17 points, but they played well enough on defense to compensate. Kristaps Porzingis earned 11 rebounds, which definitely contributed to the win. Overall, Boston played a solid, if not uninspiring game.

Paolo Banchero scored the most points (31), while also earning 12 rebounds, three assists, and a steal. However, he turned the ball over three times. No other player on the team even reached 15 points as Paolo did it all alone. Overall, the team performed poorly outside of his performance.

Overall, the biggest issue for Orlando was fouls and turnovers. Boston scored 17 points off turnovers, while Orlando only earned four. Additionally, the Magic fouled too many times near the end, allowing the Celtics to extend their lead in the end. These two factors contributed greatly to the ending results.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Magic STAT Celtics 29/80 (36%) Field Goals 36/83 (43%) 9/30 (30%) Three Pointers 10/28 (36%) 22/29 76%) Free Throws 15/19 (79%) 15 Offensive Rebounds 10 41 Defensive Rebounds 43 4 Steals 7 0 Blocks 5 8 (4) Turnovers (Points Off) 6 (17) 12 Team Fouls 16

3 Biggest Lead 9 25:27 Time of Possession 22:32

With the win, the Celtics take a 2-0 lead in the series, a perfect start to their First Round. Additionally, Boston now has the chance to end the series in Orlando, and proceed to the Conference Semi finals. However, they also still need two more wins to close this series, so it's not over yet.

Meanwhile, Orlando now trails 0-2 in this series. Paolo Banchero can't continue to do it alone, and the supporting staff on this team needs to assist him. The team is only two losses away from losing their season. Perhaps a change of scenery and a trip back home can change things in their favor.

