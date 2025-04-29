We've got the Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The Celtics currently lead the series 3-1, and only need one more win to advance to the next round. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are only one loss away from losing their entire season. We're interested in seeing who NBA 2K25 thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Game 5 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Boston Celtics will defeat the Orlando Magic in Game 5 115-95. At the time of simulating, Jaylen Brown was listed as Questionable, so we decided to start him. Unless a player is rules as Doubtful, we tend to play them. But keep in mind that Brown may not play.

As for the game, it was a fairly simple one for the Celtics, who never lost their lead. They took a 14-point lead by the end of the first, and that was all she wrote. The Celtics scored 30+ points in every quarter, while the Magic never scored more than 27.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL ORL 19 24 25 27 95 BOS 33 19 31 32 115

Jaylen Brown led the team in points (37), while Jayson Tatum led in rebounds (11). Additionally, Tatum scored 34 points, while Brown earned two steals in the win. Overall, the dynamic duo of Superstars performed as expected. Even without Jrue Holiday, the Celtics still operated at a high-quality level to win the series.

Paolo Banchero lead the Magic in Points (28), while also earning seven rebounds and seven assists. However, nobody else on the team managed to score more than 13 points. Overall, the Magic offense performed poorly, especially in the 1st quarter when they only scored 19 points.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Magic STAT Celtics 38/83 (46%) Field Goals 45/86 (52%) 7/23 (30%) Three Pointers 10/26 (38%) 12/17 (71%) Free Throws 15/20 (75%) 8 Offensive Rebounds 10 36 Defensive Rebounds 42 4 Steals 5 3 Blocks 4 6 (9) Turnovers (Points Off) 5 (8) 12 Team Fouls 10

0 Biggest Lead 22 24:24 Time of Possession 23:35

With the win, the Boston Celtics advance to the Conference Semi-Finals. They will now play either the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons, depending on who wins their respective series. You can check out our Game 5 simulation for their matchup now! As for the Celtics, they stay alive en route to defend their title.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic season comes to an end. After surviving the Play-In Tournament, Orlando now heads to the offseason. The team needs to address its lack of superstar talent to complement Paolo Banchero. However, managing an NBA team is easier said than done. We'll see if the Magic can make the proper adjustments this offseason.

That wraps up our Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but there's also only so much we can control. That said, we hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

