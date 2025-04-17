We've got the Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Play-In Tournament Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. In order to make the NBA Playoffs, these teams will need to win an all-or-nothing game that puts the fate of their season at stake. Memphis is the only team here with a winning record, yet they could lose their playoff spot to a team below .500. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Play-In Tournament Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 Play-In simulation, the Dallas Mavericks will upset the Memphis Grizzlies 110-103. Both teams fought back and forth for the lead, but Atlanta ultimately did enough to win this one. Miami's offense played well in the second quarter, but failed to replicate that success throughout the game.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DAL 16 33 27 34 110 MEM 27 21 28 27 103

Anthony Davis earned the game ball after dropping 25 points and earning 11 assists on the day. No other Maverick dropped 20 points, and Davis even forced three blocks and a steal. While he did turn the ball over four times, he was detrimental to the win.

As for the Grizzlies, Desmond Bane put up a great performance. Overall, he earned 38 points during the contest, and Ja Morant was close by with 32 points of his own. Neither player turned the ball over, and even forced a combined three steals. Unfortunately, these efforts turned out to be fruitless in the end.

Overall, Dallas converted more Field Goals, a higher percentage of threes, and converted more Field Goals than Memphis. On paper, the team outperformed the Grizzlies, just slightly, in most categories. The only shining light for Memphis was the 17 points they earned off turnovers. Unfortunately for them, it was not enough.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Mavericks STAT Grizzlies 38/81 (47%) Field Goals 36/84 (43%) 11/30 (37%) Three Pointers 12/33 (36%) 23/31 (74%) Free Throws 19/25 (76%) 10 Offensive Rebounds 10 44 Defensive Rebounds 41 6 Steals 9 5 Blocks 5 11 (5) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (17) 14 Team Fouls 18

13 Biggest Lead 11 23:26 Time of Possession 24:33

With the win, the Mavericks advance to the NBA Playoffs, and will now face the #1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. That's certainly going to be a difficult test for Dallas, but anything is possible. On a positive note, at least the team can celebrate playoff appearance, though it could be short-lived. You almost wonder what their outlook would look like if a certain superstar was still with the team.

With the loss, the Memphis Grizzlies' season comes to a surprising end. The Western Conference was simply too talented this year, forcing Memphis (48-34) to play in the Play-In tournament. Unfortunately for them, their season comes to an abrupt end. Now it's up to the front office to build this roster and avoid the same mistakes next year.

That wraps up our Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Play-In Tournament results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These Play-In sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

