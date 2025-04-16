We've got the Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings Play-In Tournament Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. In order to make the NBA Playoffs, these teams will need to win an all-or-nothing game that puts the fate of their season at stake. Neither of these teams boast a .500 record, but they technically have a chance to win it all this year. So who does NBA 2K25 think will win this one?

Mavericks vs. Kings Play-In Tournament Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Sacramento Kings will defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the Play-In Tournament 94-79. Sacramento's defense had little issue taking on Anthony Davis and an injured Mavs team. Furthermore, it's clear the absence of the certain superstar player (who the team traded away) negatively affected the Maverick's offense.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DAL 18 17 20 25 80 SAC 24 23 23 20 90

DeMar DeRozan led the team in scoring, with 25 points on the night. Domantas Sabonis helped the team with 10 rebounds while also adding 10 points. Additionally, Zach LaVine dropped another 21 points, and all three players earned at least one steal. Overall, it was a good, if not uninspiring night for the Kings.

Meanwhile, no Mavericks player managed to score more than 17 points in the contest. Anthony Davis managed to earn 14 rebounds, but only dropped 16 points throughout the night. Klay Thompson led the team in scoring, but only dropped 17 points with eight rebounds. Overall, it was an ugly night for the Mavericks' offense.

Overall, the biggest notable stat difference was in Steals and turnovers. The Mavericks turned the ball over 15 times, allowing the Kings to earn 19 points pro bono. Meanwhile, the Kings earned 10 more steals, which paid off in the long run. At one point in the game, Sacramento led by 26 points, and it was clear early on that this game was over.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Mavericks STAT Kings 28/75 (37%) Field Goals 35/81 (43%) 8/26 (31%) Three Pointers 6/22 (27%) 15/18 (83%) Free Throws 18/22 (82%) 9 Offensive Rebounds 8 42 Defensive Rebounds 41 3 Steals 13 5 Blocks 0 15 (4) Turnovers (Points Off) 5 (19) 13 Team Fouls 11

1 Biggest Lead 26 24:44 Time of Possession 23:14

With the win, the Kings advance to the next round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. They'll now need to face the Grizzlies for a chance to make the Playoffs. It won't be any easier after that. Should Sacramento win then, they'll have to face the #1 seeded OKC Thunder in the First Round.

With the loss, the Mavericks have one more shot to keep their season alive. At this point it feels like a matter of when, and not if, anymore. Dallas' season started to crumble after sending Luka Doncic away. And now they'll have a difficult task ahead this offseason in trying to find his replacement.

