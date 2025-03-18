MLB The Show 25 Update 3 launched over the weekend, with patch notes providing general improvements in gameplay and bug fixes upgrade your experience. Furthermore, this update also adds improvements and fixes to several modes like Road To The Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and more. Without further ado, let's dive right in and check out the MLB The Show 25 Update 3 Patch Notes.

MLB The Show 25 Update 3 Patch 1.03 Notes – Full List of Improvements

MLB The Show 25 Game Update 3 and server update is set to deploy at 4 AM on 3/16/25 on PlayStation and Xbox.

MLB The Show 25 Game Update 3 and server update is set to deploy at 4 AM on 3/16/25 on PlayStation and Xbox.

Nintendo Switch will follow at a later date.

PS5: 1.03

Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.30

Nintendo Switch: 1.03

General:

Updated the batter analysis display to read “RHP vs RHH” instead of “RHP vs LHH”.

Fixed a crash that could occur from certain hits to the outfield.

Fixed a freeze that could occur when a runner tags up too early trying to reach home plate.

Updated the default broadcast pitching camera for non-MLB stadiums.

Gameplay:

Implemented logic to ensure that a pitcher in 3-inning games must face at least one batter.

Fixed an issue that could cause users to get stuck in the pause menu during local 2-player games.

Resolved a conflict where the “All Plays Fielding Opportunities” setting affected baserunning opportunities while player locked.

Adjusted throws to allow for quicker throws with some of the new standing catch animations.

Adjusted timing for tags at second base during steals.

Removed the practice swing feature from local 2-player games.

Tweaked AI runner behavior to prevent players from always diving back on pitch outs and balls in the dirt.

Resolved an issue preventing users from returning their runner to third base if they took off too early on a fly ball and reached home while being double-up-able.

Diamond Dynasty:

Fixed an issue where users were occasionally not receiving Gameplay XP.

Fixed an issue where a small number of users were unable to enter Diamond dynasty (DD squad not found).

Fixed a freeze in the Team Affinity menus after pressing R1 or L1 to wrap around a highlighted tab.

Diamond Quest:

New tutorial video will be available for new users before selecting a map.

Fixed an issue that could cause a “challenge failed” message to display when challenging the angry baseball (Zone Sweeper).

Epic and Rare reward drop rates are now visible when highlighting a stadium space.

Green or Red arrows next to each drop rate indicate whether they have increased or decreased compared to the initial values.

Mini Seasons:

Fixed a bug where newly subbed in pitchers would temporarily show as having 0 energy in-game.

ERA will now properly display in the ‘league stats’ menu.

Users will now see the correct rewards in the postseason goals menu.

Road to the Show:

Fixed a freeze that could happen when opening an equipment pack.

Removed a bright flash that occurs when loading into a game on a sunny day.

Various adjustments and improvements made to presentation scenes.

Players will no longer wear their sunglasses at night.

Fixed an issue that displayed duplicate trigger timings in the perk progression menu.

Fixed an issue where pitchers were unable to control their pitches in a game after a restart.

Fixed an issue where various displays could become stuck on-screen during gameplay.

Franchise and March to October:

Improved substitution logic for the bullpen and starting pitchers will deliver enhanced statistical realism for both relievers and starting pitchers. Closers and setup men will see more realistic usage and more innings pitched. Long relievers will also see more realistic usage and a lower number of innings pitched. Starting pitchers should see a reduction in the number of innings they pitch, including fewer complete games, shutouts, etc.

Fixed an issue that could prevent some players from being shown on Blockbuster signing popups after contract decisions.

Fixed a text issue that could display the wrong round for compensatory round draft picks.

General stability improvements.

Fixed a bug where the news ticker would have stories overlap in-game.

The free agency big board will no longer spoil the contract reveal for a player.

Nintendo Switch:

Fixed missing textures behind the jumbotron in the New Orleans Pinheads’ stadium.

Fixed texture issues in Laughing Mountain Park and Citi Field.

The strikeout board now updates throughout the game at Citi Field.

Various audio adjustments made across all modes.

Stadiums:

Statesman Park: Fixed the gaps that can be seen in both outfield corners.

Sportsman Park: Fixed the lights at night.

Guaranteed Rate Field: White Sox Logo will now be easier to see on the jumbotron during night games.

Citi Field: We spoke with the ball boy – he’ll no longer collide with the tarp.

Updated the Hall of Fame logos in Ate Palm Field, Dodger Stadium, Old Texas Stadium, and Wagonman Stadium.

Target Field: Added the updated Minnesota state flag in right field.

Red Rocks Stadium, Forbes Field, and All American Park: The pitching rubbers will now appear on the practice mounds of both bullpens near the 1st and 3rd base lines.

National Park: Artwork will now display on top of home dugout.

Sutter Health Park: Improved clarity of text and images on stadium scoreboards.

Muehlebach Field: Balls that bounce over the outfield wall will now be ruled as a ground rule double.

Ruppert Stadium: The time of the stadium clock will now match the time set in the options.

Comerica Park: Updated distance markers in the outfield.

Stadium Creator:

Various improvements made to the UI. The control will no longer display off-screen when selecting a wall.

Retro Mode – MLB The Show 25 Update 3 (Patch 1.03)

Fixed a bug where the 8-bit filter would not remain ‘ON’ when being activated from the front-end settings.

Fixed an issue that could prevent player textures from displaying in the on-base window.

Fixed an issue that could cause the scorebug, and umpire callouts to disappear when 8-bit filter is enabled.

Challenge of the Week – MLB The Show 25 Update 3 (Patch 1.03)

Leaderboards will now display the correct leaders and correct score in the menus and in game.

Miscellaneous – MLB The Show 25 Update 3 (Patch 1.03)

The Seattle Mariners will now have the correct patches displayed on sleeves.

General adjustments to text colors and sizing in various menus.

Various commentary bug fixes and updates.

Dirt will display on pants more consistently.

Colors of attribute bars in the hitting feedback display have been adjusted for clarity over certain background colors.

