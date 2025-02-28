NBA 2K25 continues to add 100 OVR MyTEAM player items to the game, and to no surprise, Michael Jordan will be one of those players. Earlier this month, 2K25 began adding 100 OVR MyTEAM Player items, with Hall of Fame Edition cover athlete Vince Carter leading the charge. Now, the developers are adding His Airness himself to that roster of players. But how exactly can you earn this player item?

How Do You Get 100 OVR Michael Jordan in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM?

Expand Tweet

You can get a 100 OVR Michael Jordan in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM for a limited as a special insert in Inevitable Packs & Boxes starting Friday, February 29th, 2025.

However, unlocking Jordan will require extreme luck. You have less than a 1% chance to pull this item from. This applies to the other Inevitable Player Headliners, which includes:

99 OVR Dark Matter Lamar Odom

99 OVR Dark Matter Chet Holmgren

99 OVR Dark Matter Lamelo Ball

If you earn the three players listed above, you also earn 3 Legend Badges as a completion award.

Additionally, the full NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Inevitable Set includes:

Galaxy Opal – All 98 OVR Drazen Petrovic Rudy Gobert OG Anunoby Lauri Markkanen

Pink Diamond – All 96 OVR Joe Ingles Danny Green Doug Christie Coby White Jalen Duren

Diamond 94 OVR Horace Grant 94 OVR Clark Kellogg 94 OVR David Wesley 93 OVR Tristan Thompson 92 OVR Spencer Dinwiddie 92 OVR Donyell Marshall

Amethyst – All 91 OVR Oso Ighodarq Jarred Vanderbilt Robert Dillingham Quentin Grimes Quinten Post G.G. Jackson



Collecting all 21 players in this set rewards players with one Legend Badge. Unlike Jordan and the Dark Matter Cards, your chances of pulling good cards here is much more favorable. You have a 43% chance of receiving a player with a 90 OVR. So there's a solid chance you could earn one player who may prove to be useful in your lineup.

However, we recommend you avoid buying MyTEAM Packs with VC if you can, because they are definitely pricey. If you have MT to spare, then feel free to try your luck at earning a great item.

It only seemed like a matter of time before the developers added a 100 OVR Michael Jordan player item. They did the same thing last yea in NBA 2K24, and wasted no time doing the same here. Michael Jordan joins other stars like Vince Carter as one of the few 100 OVR player items in the game.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.