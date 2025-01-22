The NHL 25 Update 1.4.0 Patch Notes dropped this week, integrating the 4 Nations Face-Off into the game. Furthermore, the new patch notes include improvements to Gameplay and across multiple modes. Franchise, World of CHEL, and Ultimate Team all received some love in the latest update. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NHL 25 Update 1.4.0 Patch Notes.

NHL 25 Update 1.4.0 Patch Notes

Expand Tweet

4 Nations Face-Off Integration – NHL 25 Update 1.4.0. Patch Notes

The following modes now include 4 Nations Face-Off content:

Play Now

4 Nations Face-Off Tournament Mode

Online VS

Shootout

World of CHEL (Uniforms)

(Uniforms) Hockey Ultimate Team (Uniforms and Logos)

Developer Note: Download the latest roster update to enjoy the best 4 Nations Face-Off experience.

Gameplay – NHL 25 Update 1.4.0. Patch Notes

PWHL

Added PWHL No Escape Rule (Rule 15.5).

General

Fixed an edge case where users were unable to perform reverse hits.

Improved AI decision-making when covering the puck carrier or transitioning up the ice, reducing instances of gliding instead of giving effort.

Enhanced AI check/shove decision-making when close to the puck carrier.

Arcade

Removed scenarios where goals did not count due to non-existent goal reviews.

Fixed issues where goalies could become stuck and unable to recover until a powerup ended.

Game Modes – NHL 25 Update 1.4.0. Patch Notes

Franchise General:

Fixed an issue where game results didn’t populate in the HUB until advancing a day or switching leagues.

Franchise Conversations & Contract Negotiations:

Fixed an issue where skater scheme fit conversation options under a prior coach remained unavailable after hiring a new coach.

Adjusted tuning to make it slightly easier to charm a player at the start of contract negotiations when their organization's interest is low.

Statistical goals now display the minimum stat needed for the minimum attribute boost within the range. The info widget still shows the maximum goal required for the full boost.

World of CHEL:

Fixed an issue in NHL Arcade where the tiny goalie could become stuck laying down after a desperation save.

Resolved an issue where controller disconnection in the creation zone caused WoC network issues.

Addressed Game Configuration failures when entering WoC Dressing Rooms.

Fixed a desync issue that occasionally occurred in NHL Arcade, EASHL Club Finals 3v3, or 6v6.

Corrected an issue in NHL Arcade where disallowed goals in regular games still did not count.

Fixed a Quickplay 3v3 issue where the goal replay displayed an empty Carter Lake rink instead of the correct goal celebration sequence.

Resolved an issue where users could be kicked out of the party on the post-matchup screen of an EASHL private drop-in game.

Hockey Ultimate Team:

Various visual and art fixes.

Fixed team name being displayed twice on the jersey and logo card for the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Corrected missing portraits for PWHL X-Factor players in the edit lines tab.

Fixed an issue allowing users to bypass Moments progression and access locked Moments.

Art – NHL 25 Update 1.4.0. Patch Notes

Uniforms:

The following uniforms have been added or updated in NHL 25:

ECHL:

Cincinnati Cyclones – Third

Indy Fuel – Third

Rapid City Rush – Third

Tulsa Oilers – Fourth

Wichita Thunder – Third

Worcester Railers – Third

Canadian Hockey League

Guelph Storm – Third

Owen Sound Attack – Third

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the latest NHL 25 Update. Additionally, make sure to update your rosters like the developers suggested for a more authentic experience. Furthermore, we hope you enjoy playing the new 4 Nations Face-Off Modes.

Lastly, for more gaming and NHL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. Overall.