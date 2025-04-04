Those in the U.S. looking to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 will have to wait a bit longer, as the company delayed the pre-order date due to Tariffs and “evolving market conditions”. This also raises questions about the console's price. So, what does this mean for players looking to pre-order a Switch 2 for Day 1? Let's dive right in.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Date Delayed in United States

According to an update from Nintendo, the Switch 2 Pre-Order Date has been delayed in the United States of America. The new Pre-Order date is unknown.

“Pre-Orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9th, 2025, in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” the post reads. “Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of 2025 has not been delayed.”

For those outside the U.S., your pre-order date still remains April 9th. So players in the UK, for example, can pre-order their Switch 2 next week. But for those in the U.S., this poses some other questions.

Firstly, Nintendo did not mention anything about a price change, but it is possible. As of right now, the Console itself costs $449 USD, with a Mario Kart World Bundle that costs an additional $50. Additionally, the prices for some Nintendo Switch 2 titles already cost up to $79.99 plus tax. Overall, it's getting pretty expensive to play video games, even casual ones like Mario Kart.

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs in Japan, as well as other countries, like Vietnam, where Switch 2s are being manufactured. Overall, the tariffs have likely caused Nintendo to pull the pre-order date to reconsider things. But considering the release date remains the same, the issue may be resolved soon.

We do not think a release date delay is likely, but we're more concerned about system and software prices. Furthermore, things like Joy-Cons or Pro Controllers may also cost more as well. Nintendo fans in the U.S. may need to fetch deeper into their wallets this summer, or wait in hope of a sale.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the situation. We're curious to see what will happen as the system itself releases in just two months. The Nintendo Switch 2 is the successor to the original Nintendo Switch, which launched back in 2017. Some of the new improvements include improved visuals

