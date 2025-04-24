We've got the Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 3 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The Pacers currently have a 2-0 lead, giving them a great start in this series. But both teams still have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven round. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 3 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Milwaukee Bucks will defeat the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 102-94. The Bucks managed to win their first game of the series, overcoming an 11 point deficit and playing good defense to pull through. The Pacers not only blew a lead, but failed to come back in the final minutes.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL IND 28 23 19 24 94 MIL 17 33 24 28 102

Giannis Antetokounmpo earned the game ball after dropping 31 points in the win. Furthermore, he earned 17 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks. Damian Lillard supplemented that performance with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Overall, Milwaukee thrive on defense, limiting the Pacers to less than 25 points per quarter in the last three periods. We'll see if they can tie the series up in Game 4.

Tyrese Haliburton dropped 35 points in the win, while adding six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the loss. Pascal Siakam played fine, adding 20 points into the mix along with six rebounds and two assists. But Andrew Nembhard underperformed, scoring only eight points in the entire game. The team will need to see more from its depth players to win this series. We'll see if they can rebound from the loss in Game 4.

Additionally, check out some of game stats between the Bucks and Pacers for our Game 2 Sim:

Bucks STAT Pacers 36/83 (43%) Field Goals 38/92 (41%) 10/30 (33%) Three Pointers 9/28 (32%) 12/15 (80%) Free Throws 17/21 (81%) 5 Offensive Rebounds 12 46 Defensive Rebounds 45 5 Steals 10 1 Blocks 4 13 (4) Turnovers (Points Off) 7 (11) 13 Team Fouls 10

15 Biggest Lead 10 24:47 Time of Possession 23:11

The Bucks now earn their first win of the series, but they're still down 1-2. On a positive note, they avoid the dreaded 0-3 start, which usually means a team's season is over. Furthermore, they get to play one more game in Milwaukee before heading back to Indiana. We'll see if the Bucks are prepared to tie this series up at home in Game 4.

Meanwhile, the Pacers lose their first game of the series. However, the team's 2-0 start gives them a bit of breathing room to lose one game on the road. Ideally, Indiana needs to win Game 4 if they want to end the series back home. Furthermore, the sooner they end the series, the more time players can recover.

That wraps up our Pacers vs. Bucks Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

