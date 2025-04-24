ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indiana Pacers will attempt to take a commanding 3-0 lead as they play the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the First Round. The series shifts to Milwaukee as we continue our NBA playoffs odds series while making a Pacers-Bucks Game 3 prediction and pick.

The Pacers defeated the Bucks 123-115 in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in their Best-of-7 First Round Series. Ultimately, it was a volatile game with multiple technical fouls on both teams, and the passion will definitely carry into Game 3.

Here are the Pacers-Bucks Game 3 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Pacers-Bucks Game 3 Odds

Indiana Pacers: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +172

Milwaukee Bucks: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 230 (-112)

Under: 230 (-108)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, ESPN, FanDuel Sports Indiana and FanDuel Sports Wisconsin

Why the Pacers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers had a dominant offense. Amazingly, they kept hitting their shots and finished the day shooting 48.9 percent from the floor, including 44.9 percent from beyond the arc. But the Pacers also were elite at the charity stripe, hitting 100 percent of their shots from the free-throw line. Everything went smoothly on offense, and the Pacers did not let up.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Significantly, he has been the leading scorer over these first two games, averaging 24.5 points per game. Tyrese Haliburton fired back after a quiet Game 1, scoring 21 points and 12 assists while shooting 8 for 19 from the hardwood. Andrew Nembhard added 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, while Myles Turner had 15 while shooting 6 for 10 from the field. Bennedict Mathurin added 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 from the floor.

The defense did not have a perfect game. However, they did enough to secure a win in this game. The Pacers forced 15 turnovers by generating eight steals. Ultimately, their opportunistic play helped spark some back-and-forth, while also shifting momentum in their favor.

They also did enough to control the Bucks. Yes, they allowed Giannis Antetokounmpo to run wild. But they also contained everyone else. The Pacers did not let the Bucks hurt them from the three-point line as much as they could have, and also did not lose the momentum at all throughout this game. The challenge now is to do the same thing as the series shifts to Milwaukee.

The Pacers will cover the spread if their starting five can continue converting on their shooting opportunities while limiting mistakes. Then, they must contain “The Greek Freak” as best as they can while also not allowing others to shine.

Why the Bucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks are in a life-or-death situation as they head home trailing this Best-of-7 First Round Series 2-0. No, things did not go as planned in Game 2. However, it was a significantly better performance than what they showed in Game 1. Regardless, the Bucks still trail 2-0 in this series, with Game 3 being a must-win game.

The Bucks shot 50.6 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the three-point line. However, they were abysmal from the charity stripe, hitting just 68.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Antetokounmpo was the only efficient Bucks player, scoring 34 points while shooting 14 for 20 from the field. Additionally, “The Greek Freak” hit 6 of 10 from the free-throw line, showing that he can make strides when he needs to. But no one else matched his numbers. Sadly, Damian Lillard was iffy in his return, scoring 14 points while shooting 4 for 13 from the field. Kyle Kuzma added 12 points while shooting 5 for 12 from the field. Meanwhile, Bobby Portis went off from the bench, scoring 28 points while shooting 11 for 19 from the floor.

As noted earlier, the defense requires improvement. Regrettably, they allowed the Pacers to make shots and were unable to regain the momentum after falling into an early hole.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo continues to shine while getting additional help from his fellow starters. Then, they must defend the rim and the three-point line.

Final Pacers-Bucks Game 3 Prediction & Pick

Last season, teams that trailed 2-0 were 1-2 in Game 3. Only 13 of the 201 teams that have trailed 2-0 have come back to win a Best-of-7 series. The Pacers last held a 2-0 lead in the 2013 NBA Playoffs, where they lost Game 3 to the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, the Bucks last trailed 2-0 in the 2022 NBA Finals, where they defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 in the first of four straight wins that would cement their championship.

The Pacers have played incredibly well. However, with the series shiting to Milwaukee, there will be more urgency. There is no way Antetokounmpo lets his team fall behind 3-0. I think he will be motivated, and so will his teammates, as they snag Game 3.

Final Pacers-Bucks Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks: -5 (-110)