We've got the Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The Pacers won Game 1 as the Cavaliers are dealing with multiple injuries. Both teams still have plenty of chances to advance in this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Indiana Pacers will defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2, 113-109. The game started off close, with the Pacers taking a 1-point lead at the end of the third. But in the fourth quarter, Indiana just fired off on all cylinders, taking a massive lead and leaving Cleveland behind in the dust. And with that, they win game 2.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL IND 26 21 28 39 114 CLE 24 28 22 24 98

Tyrese Haliburton (34) and Pascal Siakam (31) scored a combined 65 points in the win, with Benedict Mathurin adding another 20. Furthermore, Siakam, Mathurin, and Andrew Nembhard all recorded two steals each. Haliburton was named player of the game, adding six rebounds and five assists to his stat sheet. Overall, it was a very efficient day for the Indiana Pacers.

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points in the loss, with seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals on his stat sheet. Max Strus added 21 points to the board along with seven rebounds and four assists. However, nobody else on the team managed to drop more than 14. With Garland's injury and a weak bench performance, the Cavaliers struggled in Game 2.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Pacers STAT Cavaliers 43/86 (50%) Field Goals 37/84 (44%) 11/27 (41%) Three Pointers 11/29 (38%) 17/21 (81%) Free Throws 13/15 (87%) 8 Offensive Rebounds 10 39 Defensive Rebounds 39 8 Steals 2 2 Blocks 4 5 (13) Turnovers (Points Off) 10 (5) 9 Team Fouls 12

16 Biggest Lead 9 23:00 Time of Possession 24:58

With the win, the Pacers take a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking like strong candidates to win this series. The depth on this roster along with a good offensive and defensive gameplan has helped Indiana stay alive in the postseason so far. If they're lucky, they may be able to end the series back home, though a sweep against this Cavs team seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers now drop down to 0-2 in the series. Injuries have plagued this team early in this series, and we'll see if they can recover for Game 3. But don't count this team out yet. If Darius Garland is able to return from injury, that will make a great impact to helping this team rebound. But they still must be able to handle the pressure when they travel to Indiana.

That wraps up our Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game 2 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

