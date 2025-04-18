We've got the Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game 1 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will be our winner. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and winning the first game of a series can set the tone. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game 1 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the New York Knicks will defeat the Detroit Pistons in Overtime of Game 1 115-111. Multiple lead changes occurred throughout this contest, and Detroit managed to tie things up with just four seconds remaining. They even had a chance to send it to second-overtime, but failed to do so. Overall, it turned out be one of our most entertaining simulations yet!

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL DET 27 23 25 27 9 111 NY 24 26 28 24 13 115

Mikal Bridges was named Player of the Game after dropping 38 points along with 4 rebounds, six assists, and three steals in the game. But he didn't win this game alone. Jalen Brunson also played well, scoring 34 points while adding four rebounds and six assists to his stat sheet. Karl-Anthony Towns also played well, picking up 14 rebounds earning two steals, and scoring 15 points in the win.

As for the Pistons, only one player managed to score over 20 points – Cade Cunningham. Overall, he went 25-10-5 on the night while adding two steals and a block to his stat sheet. Tobias Harris earned 10 rebounds, but only managed to score 18 points during the game. Overall, Detroit's offense played fine, but they simply didn't do enough to secure a win.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Pistons STAT Knicks 40/93 (43%) Field Goals 42/92 (46%) 12/35 (34%) Three Pointers 13/37 (35%) 19/23 (83%) Free Throws 18/24 (75%) 11 Offensive Rebounds 11 45 Defensive Rebounds 46 10 Steals 8 3 Blocks 3 12 (8) Turnovers (Points Off) 11 (17) 6 Team Fouls 13

6 Biggest Lead 7 27:15 Time of Possession 25:43

With the win, the Knicks secure Game 1 of the First Round. However, they still need to win three more in order to advance to the Conference Semi-Finals. Regardless, winning the first game helps set the tone. You put more pressure on the other team, which may cause them to make mistakes. We'll see if they can keep things up for the rest of the series.

Meanwhile, a loss for the Pistons here hurts, but it's not over yet. They have two bright young players in Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson, who they'll need to rely on to come back in this series. Furthermore, veterans like Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr. need to do their part as well.

That wraps up our Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game 1 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

