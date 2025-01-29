In this Pokemon TCG Pocket Trading Guide, we'll go over how to trade your pokemon, detailing how the process works. Furthermore, we'll explain what resources you'll need in order to complete a trade and earn new pokemon. At launch, the game's trading system is… rough to say the least. That said, some players may still wish to use the feature if they're looking to obtain a certain pokemon. Therefore, we created this guide for your convenience.

How Do You Trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket? – Pokemon TCG Pocket Trading Guide

Expand Tweet

To send a trade request in Pokemon TCG, you must:

Go to the Social Hub

Tap on the Trade Icon

Select a friend you want to trade with

Send Trade Request & Wait for Response (Requires Trade Stamina + Tokens)

Review your trade partner's offer

Tap “Trade” if you want to complete the trade

To accept a trade offer in Pokemon TCG:

Go to the Social Hub

Trade Offers sent to you will appear here

View the Offer & Accept or Decline

If Accepted, select the Pokemon you wish to trade You can only trade a card of the same rarity as the one you received

Wait for partner to respond

Regardless of who sends the trade, the offer must be accepted within 72 hours. If not, the trade will be cancelled, and everyone will receive their Stamina and Tokens back.

Overall, that's the main process of trading with others on Pokemon TCG Pocket. However, as you'll see, you need both Trade Tokens and Trade Stamina in order to complete a trade.

How to get Trade Stamina in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Firstly, to trade Pokemon in TCG Pocket, you need Trade Stamina. You receive one Trade Stamina every 24 hours. At most, you can have up to five trade stamina stored. Additionally, players can also acquire Trade Hourglasses to speed up the process. Regardless, the system is designed in such a way that you won't be able to abuse trading. Therefore, make sure to think long and hard about who you want to trade and receive.

However, if you want to trade more valuable cards, you'll also need lots of Trade Tokens. But how do you earn them?

How to get Trade Tokens in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Another resource required for trading is Trade Tokens. To receive these tokens, you need to:

Visit your My Cards screen

Select a card with 3 or more duplicates (must also be ♦♦♦ or higher)

Tap “Obtain Items”

Select Trade Token & Exchange

You receive Tokens based on the rarity of the card you exchanged. At the time of writing, the Token exchange rate is:

Rarity Tokens ♦♦♦ 25 ♦♦♦♦ 125 Star 100 Two-Star 300 Three-Star 300 Crown 1,500

Furthermore, here are the Required Trade Tokens for each rarity:

Rarity Tokens Required ♦ 0 ♦♦ 0 ♦♦♦ 120 ♦♦♦♦ 500 Star 400

*Two-Star, Three-Star, Crown, and Promo Cards cannot be traded.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know on how to trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket. We hope the developers make some massive overhauls to the system so it isn't as demanding as it is now. To be completely honest, the trading system right doesn't feel fair right now, so we hope adjustments are made soon. But if you're really looking to collect a certain pokemon, this may be your best and only shot. Best of luck in building your dream deck!

For more gaming and Pokemon news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.