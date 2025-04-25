We've got the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game 3 Results according to NBA 2K25. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and many teams are duking it out for a chance to win it all. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Game 3 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Golden State Warriors will defeat the Houston Rockets in Game 3 119-105. We did decide to start Jimmy Butler, who's currently day-to-day with a pelvic injury. However, there's a chance he might miss this game, which could heavily impact the outcome. That said, here's what we got from our simulation.

The Warriors got off to a strong start, taking a 13 point lead by the end of the first half. Houston kept it closer in the second, but failed to make a comeback attempt. Golden State's hot start earned them a win in Game 3.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL HOU 27 25 28 25 105 GSW 32 33 26 28 119

Steph Curry earned 54 points in the win, along with six rebounds, three assists, and one steal. He scored more in the whole game than Houston did in the first half. Overall, his performance made a huge impact for the team as they took the lead in the series. We'll see if he can continue to do so in Game 4 and beyond.

Jalem Green was the only Rocket to score more than 20 points on the day, earning 29 total. Furthermore, he earned five rebounds, and four assists. However, nobody else on the team really made an impactful performance. Because of that, they weren't able to muster up a win in Game 3. We'll see if they can rebound in the games ahead.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Rockets STAT Warriors 40/80 (50%) Field Goals 46/87 (53%) 9/25 (36%) Three Pointers 14/36 (39%) 16/21 (76%) Free Throws 13/16 (81%) 8 Offensive Rebounds 7 37 Defensive Rebounds 37 4 Steals 10 0 Blocks 2 11 (8) Turnovers (Points Off) 5 (14) 9 Team Fouls 11

1 Biggest Lead 18 24:56 Time of Possession 23:02

With the win, the Warriors take a 2-1 lead in the series. They'll play one more game at home before going back to Houston. Ideally, one more win would really solidify their chances of advancing. But at the same time, there's more pressure on them not to make mistakes.

Meanwhile, the Rockets trail 1-2 in this series, but it's not over yet. They'll have a chance to tie up the series before heading back to Houston for Game 5. It would be good to get one win on the road to keep the series even.

That wraps up our Warriors vs. Rockets Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

