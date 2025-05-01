We've got the Houston Rockets vs.Golden State Warriors Game 6 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The Warriors currently have a 3-2 lead in the series, but Houston survived elimination with a win in Game 5. But now the series returns to San Francisco, where it could end. Both teams are incredibly talented, but only one can advance to the next round. Who does NBA 2K25 think will win? Let's dive right in!

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Game 6 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Houston Rockets will defeat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 116-111. Both teams kept it back and forth, but the Warriors ultimately pulled through in the end. Fred VanVleet went 100% on Free Throws, including his last four which sealed the deal for Houston. They win a close game to take the series to Game 7.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL HOU 31 25 32 28 116 GSW 25 26 27 33 111

VanVleet scored 32 points in the win while earning two rebounds and eight assists. He was supported by Jalen Green, who added another 25 points while earning five rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Alperen Sengun earned 15 rebound and a steal while adding 14 points to the board. Overall, Houston played well on all fronts.

Steph Curry dropped 45 points in the loss, converting 50% of his three-point attempts. However, nobody else on the team scored more than 15 points. Jimmy Butler did record nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals, but it wasn't enough. Because of that, Golden State ended up losing their second game in a row in this tight series.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Rockets STAT Warriors 41/81 (51%) Field Goals 42/87 (48%) 11/26 (42%) Three Pointers 13/33 (39%) 23/30 (77%) Free Throws 14/18 (78%) 12 Offensive Rebounds 10 39 Defensive Rebounds 35 5 Steals 12 1 Blocks 0 12 (11) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (20) 11 Team Fouls 16

13 Biggest Lead 3 24:04 Time of Possession 23:54

With the win, the Rockets now tie the series up as they come back from a 3-1 deficit. Furthermore, Game 7 takes place in Houston, giving the Rockets home court advantage. However, they'll still need to play at 100% if they want to overcome a spectacular Warriors' team. Furthermore, they're still one loss away from losing their season. We'll see if they can make an epic comeback in Game 7.

Meanwhile, the Warriors lose grip on their 3-1 lead they built up. However, there's still a shot to end this series in Houston. This team already gave up a 3-1 lead in the playoffs once not long ago. We'll see if they can prevent history from repeating itself when Game 7 comes around. They have one last opportunity to keep their season alive.

That wraps up our Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Game 6 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but there's also only so much we can control. That said, we hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

