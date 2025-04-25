We've got the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game 4 results according to NBA 2K25. The Thunder took a 3-0 lead after coming back to beat the Grizzlies in Game 3. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies may be without their best player in what could be their last game of the season. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game 4 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 109-78. Considering Ja Morant's condition, we decided to keep him out for the game. There's a chance he can play in real life, but seeing him on crutches just two days before Game 4 is concerning.

As expected, the Grizzlies continued to struggle on offense without their best player. The team only scored 31 points without him in the second half of Game 3. Now, they only managed to score 78. But things didn't seem too bad at first. Memphis had a two-point lead at the end of the first, and kept OKC's offense in check.

But the second quarter saw everything turn upside down for Memphis. OKC outscore the Grizzlies every quarter afterwards, taking a 16 point lead by the end of the third. Things got even worse as they continued to outscore Memphis en route to a First Round victory.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL OKC 22 26 29 32 109 MEM 24 15 22 17 78

With the win, the Thunder now advance to the Conference Semi-Finals. #1 seeded team in the Western Conference put on full display why they're one of the best in the league. Now, they head on to face the Nuggets, or the Clippers, depending on who wins that series. We look forward to seeing how far OKC goes.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies' season comes to an end. Between injuries, a head coach firing, and other factors, it wasn't likely that this team would win it all. Losing Ja Morant in Game 3 also killed any momentum the team had. We'll see how they plan to fix these issues in the offseason.

That wraps up our Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game 4 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 6. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

