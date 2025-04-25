ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will attempt to complete the sweep as they face the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Best-of-7 First-Round Series at the FedEx Forum. One team might be going home as we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Grizzlies Game 4 prediction and pick.

The Thunder defeated the Grizzlies 114-108. Amazingly, they pulled off the second-largest comeback since 1997, shocking the Grizzlies and quieting the Memphis crowd, after being down by 29 points at one point. The Thunder rally started after the Grizzlies lost Ja Morant to a hip injury.

Here are the Thunder-Grizzlies Game 4 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Thunder-Grizzlies Game 4 Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1000

Memphis Grizzlies: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +660

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: TNT, FanDuel Sports South, and FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Why the Thunder Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder showed up after stumbling early. Unsurprisingly, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points. Jalen Williams ignited the spark and helped bring the Thunder back into the game, finishing with 26 points. Additionally, Chet Homlgren went off in the second half, making shot after shot, and helping the Thunder reach new heights.

The Thunder were not perfect, and their shooting was not great, either. Overall, they finished with 45.3 percent shooting from the field, including 34.3 percent from beyond the arc. Their shooting from the charity stripe was mediocre, as they hit just 69.7 percent from the free-throw line. The Thunder also won the board battle 43-41. However, their defense is what helped them come back.

After allowing 77 points in the first half, the defense clamped up and played better. First, they held the Grizzlies to 18 points in the third quarter. Then, they held them to 13 points in the fourth quarter. They generated 10 steals that helped them rally from their large deficit. Amazingly, they did not let any other player from the Grizzlies disrupt them, and their total shutdown in the second half was a perfect showing of how good this team could be.

The Thunder will cover the spread if they can start the game strongly and avoid the lull that occurred in Game 3. Then, they need to continue playing stifling defense.

Why the Grizzlies Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies looked amazing in the first half, and it seemed like we were going toward an interesting series. Unfortunately, Morant's injury destroyed all hope. The Grizzlies looked lost without him, and it showed as they fizzled down the stretch.

Morant finished with 15 points while shooting 6 for 11 before leaving with a left hip injury. Meanwhile, Scottie Pippen Jr. was awesome, finishing with 28 points while shooting 8 for 16 from the field. Jaren Jackson had 22 points while shooting 7 for 16 from the floor. Unfortunately, Desmond Bane struggled, scoring just 10 points while shooting 3 for 14 from the hardwood, including 2 for 11 from the three-point line. Santi Aldama added 14 points off the bench.

The Grizzlies shot 43.4 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from the triples. Also, they shot 84.6 percent from the free-throw line. The Grizzlies also shot 84.6 percent from the free-throw line. But the offense also had 16 turnovers.

Most of their defense came in the first half. Then, it all fell apart. They had nine steals and seven blocked shots. Yet, they could not keep the strong defense going in the second half, and it cost them dearly. Containing Gilegous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgren became impossible. Thus, things were awry.

Morant may miss this game. Unfortunately, his not playing would be the certain death knell for them. Morant makes this team go, and not having him will likely prove to be the end for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if Jackson, Bane, and Pippen can hit their shots and give them the early lead. Then, the defense must contain Gilegous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgren, preventing them from hitting their easy shots.

Final Thunder-Grizzlies Game 4 Prediction & Pick

Last season, only the Dallas Mavericks were able to win Game 4 when trailing 3-0. Historically, the Thunder have held a 3-0 series lead in three occasions over the past decade, with the most recent occurrence happening in last season's playoffs, where they would complete the sweep with a Game 4 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. This is the first time the Grizzlies have faced a 3-0 series deficit since the 2016 Western Conference Playoffs, when they eventually succumbed to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4.

I think something similar will happen. Morant is not guaranteed to play because of his injury. Because of this, I think the Thunder will overwhelm them, covering the spread and sweeping the Best-of-7 First-Round Series.

Final Thunder-Grizzlies Game 4 Prediction & Pick: