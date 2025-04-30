We've got the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game 5 Results according to NBA 2K25. The Warriors need just one more win to advance to the next round. But series now heads back to Houston, where the Rockets can cut that deficit. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game 5 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Houston Rockets will defeat the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 118-113 in Overtime. Both teams fought back and forth until the very end. The game was tied at the end of the half, the third quarter, and of course, the 4th quarter. Nobody ever got too ahead, keeping this matchup incredibly close. But Houston pulled through in Overtime, helping them stay alive in the series.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Overtime FINAL GSW 22 26 25 28 12 113 HOU 27 21 25 28 17 118

Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green both put up great performances en route to victory. VanVleet scored a team-high 31 points, earned four rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Meanwhile, Green scored 25 points while earning two rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Alperen Sengun recorded a game-high 20 rebounds in the winning effort. Overall, it was a close game for Houston, but they came through with the win.

As for the Warriors, both Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler played well. Curry dropped 45 points, while Butler scored 24, with both players earning a combined 11 assists and five steals. But outside of the dynamic duo, nobody else did anything particularly impactful. That said, the Warriors did keep it close throughout the entire game, just struggling in the final minutes of OT.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Warriors STAT Rockets 41/88 (47%) Field Goals 41/83 (49%) 15/44 (34%) Three Pointers 14/35 (40%) 16/19 (84%) Free Throws 22/31 (71%) 6 Offensive Rebounds 10 41 Defensive Rebounds 44 10 Steals 11 0 Blocks 0 12 (6) Turnovers (Points Off) 12 (8) 19 Team Fouls 11

6 Biggest Lead 8 26:11 Time of Possession 26:47

With the win, the Rockets managed to cut the series deficit to 3-2. While their chances of advancing still look slim, at least their season isn't over yet. But now the series heads back to San Francisco, where Golden State will have homecourt advantage. We'll see if Houston can pull off a miracle in Game 6 and beyond.

Meanwhile, the Warriors still have a lead in the series, but ideally they wanted to win this sooner rather than later. More games means a higher risk of injury, or a potential comeback. However, a trip back home may just give this team the boost in needs to win the series in Game 6. We'll see if they can do just that.

That wraps up our Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

