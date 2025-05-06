We've got the Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The Warriors defeated the Rockets in Game 7, while the Timberwolves took care of the Lakers in five. Both teams have plenty of chances to advance in this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Golden State Warriors will defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1, 114-98. The game started off close, with the Timberwolves taking a five point lead at the end of the half. But Golden State dominated in the second, outscoring the Timberwolves by 22 points in the final 24 minutes. Minnesota's offense fell apart in the end, allowing Golden State to take a massive lead in the end.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL GSW 26 25 31 32 114 MIN 30 26 20 22 98

Steph Curry led the Warriors in points (35) while also earning three rebounds and two assists. Brandin Podzkiemski hhelped out, scoring 23 points while earning four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. And Jimmy Butler recorded a nice triple double, going 17-10-13 in the win. Overall, the Warriors played extremely well, especially in the second half.

Julius Randle led the Timberwolves in points (20), but 20 points is not a great team-high. Anthony Edwards played uncharacteristically bad. He scored only 19 points while earning five rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Nobody else on the Timberwolves scored more than 13 points in the loss. We'll see if they can rebound in Game 2 and beyond.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Warriors STAT Timberwolves 43/74 (58%) Field Goals 39/88 (44%) 13/31 (42%) Three Pointers 9/27 (33%) 15/22 (68%) Free Throws 11/14 (79%) 12 Offensive Rebounds 11 41 Defensive Rebounds 26 4 Steals 12 4 Blocks 2 13 (9) Turnovers (Points Off) 9 (15) 9 Team Fouls 12

18 Biggest Lead 8 22:05 Time of Possession 25:54

With the win, the Warriors take a 1-0 lead in the series. From Play-In Tournament to Conference Semi-Finals, the Warriors have become a much better team since adding Jimmy Butler to the roster. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry remains one of the league's best, despite his age. We'll see if they can keep it up as they play one more game in Minnesota before heading back home.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves lose Game 1, but the series is still young. It's a shame to lose at home, as the team will need to travel to San Francisco for games 3 and 4. Ideally, they'd like to win Game 2 and tie the series before heading out on the road. We'll see if the team can rebound from their sloppy second half in Game 2 and beyond.

That wraps up our Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 1 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

