MLB The Show 25 offers the chance to play as one of eight colleges in its Road To The Show mode. But which one should you play for, and why? In this guide, we'll go over each College in MLB The Show 25, ranking them and going over their strengths and weaknesses. Without further ado, let's dive right in and look at some schools!

Ranking All Colleges in MLB The Show 25

When looking for a College to play for in MLB The Show 25, there are many factors that will influence what school you should play for, and which schools will event want you. Depending on how you play at the high school level, you'll receive interest from colleges who will want you to play for them. The key things to look for in a school should be Skill Development, Exposure, and Perks, as well as well as their Package.

Skill Development represents the school's ability to provide one-on-one development for the player in the form of tokens. Meanwhile Exposure impacts your draft status and scout ratings. A perk may be important depending your position, but generally, we prefer them in this order: Power, then Speed, and then Contact.

1. LSU Tigers

Prestige: 5/5

Exposure: 5/5

Skill Development: 3/5

Package (One-time reward): Gold

Perk: Power

What makes LSU the best school to play for is their Gold Package and Power Perk. It's one of the few schools to offer a Gold Package, and we feel the Power Perk is generally a good one to focus on.

Unfortunately, LSU's biggest problem is that they offer a poor skill development rating of only three. However, the Gold Package, Power Perk, and five star exposure rating definitely make up for it. If you want to be the first overall pick in the MLB Draft, LSU offers you the tools you need to become a national sensation. Besides, you'll have plenty of time to develop in the pros.

You won't be able to play catch with Paul Skenes, go to fashion shows with Ben Simmons, or date Olivia Dunne. But we think LSU still remains the best college in MLB The Show 25

2. TCU Horned Frogs

Prestige: 3/5

Exposure: 3/5

Skill Development: 5/5

Package (One-time reward): Common

Perk: Power

Despite a lower Prestige and exposure rating, we actually like what TCU offers. Between the Power Perk and five star skill development, you'll really be able to boost your character's progress. TCU won't offer the most Exposure, and you'll receive a Common Package by playing with them. However, we love the emphasis on skill development and Power here.

Overall, TCU makes for a good option if you do not care about draft status. Don't let their low prestige fool you. The Skill development and Power Perk make this a perfect school to attend.

3. Tennessee Volunteers

Prestige: 4/5

Exposure: 5/5

Skill Development: 4/5

Package (One-time reward): Common

Perk: Contact

Tennessee offers a good combination of both exposure and development. Overall, this is probably the best school if you care about both draft status and skill development. While you only receive a Common Package by playing for them, playing well here ensures you'll be an early-round draft pick. Additionally, the Skill development will help you prepare for the MLB better than other schools on this list.

4. Cal State Fullerton

Prestige: 3/5

Exposure: 4/5

Skill Development: 5/5

Package (One-time reward): Common

Perk: Contact

For a school with just three prestige, Cal State Fullerton is actually a pretty great college to play for in MLB The Show 25. Overall, they offer some solid exposure (4/5), with an excellent skill development rating. The only thing that would move them higher up this list would be a Gold Package, and perhaps a better Perk Bonus.

Overall, Cal State seems to always offer interest in you, making them a great backup option if your #1 choice doesn't want you.

5. Texas Longhorns

Prestige: 5/5

Exposure: 5/5

Skill Development: 3/5

Package (One-time reward): Gold

Texas is a great school for exposure, and even rewards the player with a Gold Package. However, the five-star prestige school lacks in development, making your progression more difficult in your early years. Nevertheless, the Exposure rating works wonders for players seeking to get drafted first overall.

Overall, Texas ranks around the middle of the pack. But only come here if you're more concerned with draft status rather than development. After all, you'll have plenty of time to develop in your MLB Career.

6. Vanderbilt Commodores

Prestige: 5/5

Exposure: 4/5

Skill Development: 3/5

Package (One-time reward): Gold

Perk: Contact

Essentially, Vanderbilt just feels like a weaker option than Texas. They offer the same level of skill development, but less Exposure. At least it offers a Gold Package, but the Contact Perk is perhaps not as useful as power. Despite it's five-star prestige rating, Vanderbilt feels like one of the weaker colleges to play for in MLB The Show 25.

7. UCLA Bruins

Prestige: 4/5

Exposure: 3/5

Skill Development: 4/5

Package (One-time reward): Common

Perk: Speed

Despite having a higher Prestige than Cal State Fullerton, UCLA actually has a weaker Exposure and Skill development rating. Furthermore, it does not compensate for this with a Gold Package. While the Speed Perk definitely helps, that doesn't stop the Bruins from being one of the weakest options to choose from.

Overall, UCLA would be a great option if it offered slightly more exposure. For now, it remains among the weaker options to choose from.

8. South Carolina Gamecocks

Prestige: 4/5

Exposure: 4/5

Skill Development: 4/5

Package (One-time reward): Common

Perk: Contact

We feel, at this time, that South Carolina is the least appealing college to play for in MLB The Show 25. It's not that it's a bad school to play for, but it just doesn't offer anything spectacular. We like the four star Skill development and exposure, but the Contact Perk isn't the most important. If the school offered a Gold Package, there'd be more incentive to place them higher on this list.

Overall, that includes all the Colleges in MLB The Show 25, and which one you should play for. At the end of the day, don't fret too much over which schools want you, or which one you should play for. Most of your development and growth will take place in your long MLB career. Therefore, feel free to play in the school that looks the coolest if that's all you care about.

Furthermore, you can jump straight into the Minor Leagues right away. If an MLB team shows interest in you, there's a chance you can just skip college and go straight to the pros. But at the end of the day, you'll eventually find yourself in the MLB at some point, competing against 29 other teams for glory.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.