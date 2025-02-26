New details on WWE 2K25's MyRISE mode have emerged, including details on the story, personalities, and more. Furthermore, WWE 2K25 MyRISE features new Ally Storylines and Live Events to keep your experience fresh and new every time. Without further ado, let's check out MyRISE in WWE 2K25.

Everything To Know About WWE 2K25's MyRISE Mode

WWE 2K25's MyRISE story is called “MyRISE Mutiny”, and it revolves around a group of Superstars infiltrating the WWE. First it's the NXT, then Raw followed by Smackdown. It's up to your Custom Superstar to influence what comes next.

In WWE 2K25, you'll create two Custom Superstar, one from the Men's Division, and the other from the Women's. The game provides you with three combined saves slots for both Men and Women's Division Characters. After you complete a full play through, you can replay MyRISE on the same slot or start with a new character.

Of course, you can still import and export characters in either Men's or Division characters (though it's separate from your MySUPERSTAR on The Island). Furthermore, players can create casual attire for their characters, which will show up throughout the story.

Personality Types & Storylines

Once you create your character, you'll choose one of three personalities:

Bold and Brash

Comedic and Fun

Scheming and Calculated

Essentially, your personality affects how your character responds to events as well as the stories you have access to. And the decisions you make all branch off into different paths, making MyRISE Mutiny a great mode in terms of replay value. And there's multiple endings in MyRISE too, encouraging you to see them all.

Ally Storylines & Live Events

WWE 2K25 MyRISE Mutiny offers a chance for you to play not only with your Custom Superstar, but a WWE Superstar instead. At first, you'll have a chance to play as stars like Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. However, on subsequent playthroughs, there'll be more Ally storylines for stars like Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley.

Furthermore, WWE 2K25 MyRISE features Live Events. These optional matches allow you unlock additional Superstars, MyFACTION cards, and even original MyRISE Characters. The developers have unveiled two Live Event Unlocks already:

Finn Bálor

Cole Quinn

WWE 2K25 Makes Updates To Special Guest Referee Match

WWE 2K25 also expanded its match type support for Special Guest Referee:

One vs One – Normal

Two vs Two – Normal Tag

Two vs Two – Tornado Tag

Three vs Three – Normal Tag

Triple Threat – Normal

Fatal 4-Way – Normal

Handicap One vs Two – Tornado Tag

Handicap One vs Two – Normal Tag

Handicap One vs Three – Normal Tag

Handicap One vs Three – Tornado Tag

Handicap Two vs Three – Normal Tag

One vs One – Falls Count Anywhere

Triple Threat – Falls Count Anywhere

Fatal 4-Way – Falls Count Anywhere

One vs One – Hell in a Cell

Two vs Two – Hell in a Cell Tornado Tag

Triple Threat – Hell in a Cell

Fatal 4-Way – Hell in a Cell

One vs One – Iron Man

One vs One – Submission

One vs One – Extreme Rules

Two vs Two – Extreme Rules Tornado Tag

Triple Threat – Extreme Rules

Fatal 4-Way – Extreme Rules

One vs One – No Holds Barred

6-Man – Tornado Tag 3v3

5-Man – Normal

5-Man – Extreme Rules

6-Man – Normal

6-Man – Tornado Triple Tag 2v2v2

Overall, that includes everything new in WWE 2K25 MyRISE. The developers plan to release more Ringside Reports soon. But in the meantime, we're excited to see what exciting stories await us in MyRISE this year.

For more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.