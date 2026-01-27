New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge is returning as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 26, marking his second appearance on the popular baseball video game franchise.

Judge was revealed as the cover athlete Tuesday, becoming only the second player in the history of MLB The Show to earn the honor more than once. The reigning American League MVP previously appeared on the cover of MLB The Show 18. According to MLB reporter David Adler, the only other player to achieve the distinction is former Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer, who was featured on back-to-back covers in 2010 and 2011.

Judge’s selection reflects his continued status as one of the sport’s most prominent figures. The Yankees captain is coming off another dominant season, further cementing his place among baseball’s elite and reinforcing his visibility beyond the field.

Aaron Judge headlines MLB The Show 26 release details

MLB The Show 26 is scheduled to launch March 17 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Fans who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive early access beginning March 13.

Pre-orders for both the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition will open Feb. 3, 2026, at 12 p.m. EST and 9 a.m. PST. The game will be available for pre-order through TheShow.com, major platform storefronts, and participating retailers. A gameplay trailer is also set to be released on Feb. 3.

Developed by San Diego Studio, the MLB The Show franchise remains one of the premier sports simulation series, with Judge’s return to the cover highlighting the game’s continued connection to baseball’s biggest stars.