Garcelle Beauvais is gearing up for a new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she promises fans its not a season you want to miss.

“Let me tell you, the pot is stirred in so many different directions. It’s not just one person,” Garcelle, told Us Weekly of the upcoming season 14 of the series.

Besides Beauvais, the returning members will be Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Dari Kemsley and Erika Jayne. The RHOBH will also have a new cast member Bozoma Saint John with Kathy Hilton who is the sister of Richards and Jennifer Tilly joining as “friends” of the show.

“I mean we’re not done shooting but I would say, give it up to my girl Sutton. It is going to be really juicy and I’m really excited,” Garcelle teased. “I’m excited for people to meet Boze and Jennifer Tilly, who brings a really cool vibe. And, of course, Kathy. I think it’s going to be a really strong season.”

Will Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Relationship Be Shown On RHOBH?

While Beauvais didn’t exactly say what is to be expected this season as the cast is not done filming, fans definitely tuned into one of the plot lines which is Richards’ relationship with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. Earlier this week, Richards commented on surfaced photos of Umansky kissing an unidentified woman.

“Kyle doesn’t let it bother her, but it of course stings a little hearing about Maurio with someone new,” a source tells Us Weekly. “It’s never easy, but she maintains a positive attitude.”

According to the source, they are not planning to get back together after announcing their separation last year.

“They are still getting their ducks in a row for the divorce,” the insider adds. “There are no plans to reconcile.”

Hilton who will also be on the next season, spoke about it with Entertainment Tonight on Monday (July 22).

“Eventually, it was gonna happen, and I think it’s very difficult to see,” Hilton told ET on Monday, July 22. “I was concerned about her. But I spent the whole day with her that day.”

A release date has not yet been announced for the upcoming season.