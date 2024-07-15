Gareth Southgate might have given a clue that his time as England manager could be coming to an end. Southgate has led a courageous team of new Three Lions into back-to-back European Championship finals. However, both times, the journey ended in heartbreak, raising questions about his future as the head of the team.

Southgate’s language in the aftermath of the 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final has fueled speculation. Unusually, he referred to England as “they” and did not commit to his future role. He said, “I think England are in a really good position in terms of the experiences they've got now. The age of the squad. Most of this squad are going to be around not only for the World Cup but the next Euros as well. There's a lot to look forward to, but this moment is not any consolation.”

Southgate’s current contract is set to expire in December. The Football Association (FA) has shown interest in extending his contract, but Southgate himself decided to wait until after the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany to make any decisions. Following the final loss, when asked about his future, Southgate responded, “I don’t think now is a good time to make a decision like that. I need to talk to the right people. It’s not for now.”

Gareth Southgate’s journey

Gareth Southgate's journey with the England national team began in 2016. He stepped in as a temporary manager after Sam Allardyce's brief tenure ended abruptly following just one game. Southgate transitioned from managing the Under-21s to taking charge of the senior team, and his impact was immediate.

In 2018, Southgate led England to the World Cup semi-finals, a remarkable achievement that brought new hope to English football fans. Three years later, he went a step further by taking England to their first European Championship final since 1966. However, the final ended in disappointment, with Italy winning on penalties. Despite the setback, Southgate's leadership was widely praised, and he continued to guide the team.

In the winter of 2022, England reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Under Southgate's leadership, the team showed resilience and skill, but once again, they fell short of ultimate victory. The recent loss in the Euro 2024 final to Spain has now put Southgate’s future in doubt more than ever before.

The speculation about who might succeed Southgate has already begun. Graham Potter, who has not managed a team since being sacked by Chelsea in 2022, is currently the favorite among bookmakers. He is followed by Newcastle's Eddie Howe, with Mauricio Pochettino also in the running.

In his post-match press conference, Southgate addressed the questions about his future. He said, “I understand the questions about my future, but I need to have the conversations with the important people behind the scenes first and can't talk about it in public first.”

Southgate’s potential departure marks the end of a significant era for England. His tenure brought a renewed sense of pride and optimism to English football. Whether he decides to stay or go, his impact on the team and the development of young players will be remembered for years to come. As England looks ahead, fans and analysts will be keenly watching to see what the future holds for both Southgate and the national team.

The path forward for England

As England faces uncertainty about their managerial future, the team’s prospects remain promising. The current squad is filled with young talent and experienced players who have gained valuable international experience. This blend of youth and maturity positions England well for future competitions, including the upcoming World Cup and the next European Championship.

Southgate has built a strong foundation, focusing on player development and team unity. His approach has fostered a sense of belief and determination among the players. The next manager, whether Southgate continues or someone new takes the helm, will inherit a squad that is well-prepared to compete at the highest level.

The FA’s decision regarding Southgate’s future will be crucial in maintaining the momentum that has been built over the past years. Fans will be eager to see how the situation unfolds and what steps will be taken to ensure England’s continued progress on the international stage.

Southgate's time as England manager has been marked by significant achievements and memorable moments. His leadership has transformed the team, bringing them close to glory on multiple occasions. As decisions about his future loom, the legacy he leaves behind will undoubtedly influence England's path forward.