Gary Player is undeniably one of the greatest golfers who has ever lived. He has 159 professional victories, including 24 on the PGA Tour. But most importantly, Player managed to win nine major championships. That is tied for the fourth most ever alongside Ben Hogan. He trails only Jack Nicklaus (18), Tiger Woods (15) and Walter Hagen (11) in history.

Of his nine majors, Player won the Open Championship three times in 1959, 1968 and again in 1974. The Claret Jug, the trophy awarded the Champion Golfer of the Year, is as prestigious as it gets. Yet, one of Player's trophies found its way to the auction block recently.

The South African legend's trophy from his 1974 triumph at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England was sold for a whopping $481,068. That does however include the Buyer's Premium, a tax put onto the sale for the buyer to pay. That is generally anywhere from 10-20 percent.

Player's trophy was sold through Golden Age Auctions, one of the premier golf memorabilia auction houses in existence.

The sports memorabilia auction industry has exploded in recent years. Trading cards for example, once left for dead after the heavy reproduction era in the 1980's and 1990's, has broken numerous world records in recent years.

But it is not often something like a Gary Player Claret Jug hits the auction block. That prompted fans on X, formerly Twitter, to ponder the financial situation of Player himself.

“Gary going bankrupt? Not surprising with his kind!,” one fan wrote.

Gary Player stirs up Augusta National controversy

Gary Player is respected by nearly everyone on the golf course. However, off the course the 88-year-old has found himself ensnarled into his fair share of controversy.

Leading into the 2023 Masters Tournament, Player caught the ire of golf fans everywhere. He was speaking about Annika Sorenstam becoming a member of Augusta National, saying he thought it was “fantastic.” Then, he stuck his foot in his mouth after the announcer, on live television, followed up saying it was also great what they are doing with the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Player's immediate retort was nearly cringe-worthy.

“I don't agree with you there,” Player replied. He came across as an ignorant old man who believes women do not belong at Augusta.

This is not the first time that Player and Augusta National has stirred controversy. Two years ago, Player spoke about how “sad” he was that the home of the Masters had made it so difficult for him to play a practice round there.

He went so far as to say “I’ve played my role. I’ve won it three times. I was in the top 10 15 times. I made the most cuts in a row ever (23), yet here we are struggling to get a round. If it wasn’t for the players, (Augusta National) would be just another golf course in Georgia.”

I guess, maybe it should not come as a surprise after all that Player has found himself in the news, albeit for a very different reason this time.