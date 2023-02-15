The biggest story this week in the world of golf is that Tiger Woods is all set to join his first PGA Tour start of the season at the Genesis Invitational, which will be held at The Riviera Country Club. Are we about to see Woods pull off yet another stunner by topping the field? We are about to see about that. For now, let’s take a gander at some of the Genesis Invitational odds along with our pick to win the tournament.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the 2023 Genesis Invitational odds for 20 of the players on the field.

Golf Odds: 2023 Genesis Invitational Odds

Jon Rahm +700

Rory McIlroy +900

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Xander Schauffele +1400

Justin Thomas +1500

Tony Finau +1600

Max Homa +1800

Collin Morikawa +1900

Patrick Cantlay +2300

Sungjae Im +2700

Viktor Hovland +2600

Jordan Spieth +2900

Sam Burns +3000

Cameron Young +3100

Will Zalatoris +3400

Jason Day +3700

Tom Kim +3700

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

How To Watch 2023 Genesis Invitational

TV: Golf Channel

Stream: PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

Time: Thursday-Friday, 4-8 PM ET/1-3 PM PT

*Watch golf LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

2023 Genesis Invitational Favorites Picks

Jon Rahm (+700). It’s hard not to look in the direction of the Spaniard. Rahm has been sensational in the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season. Although Rahm failed in his mission to win last week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, he still came away with a third-place finish at TPC Scottsdale.

That’s his fifth top-10 in as many starts this season, during which we had already seen him win two events. Rahm topped the field at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and then followed that up with another victory at the American Express. He closed out his January schedule with a T-7 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Rahm is in great form to win his first at The Riviera Country Club, where is 4 of 4 with two top 10s, including a fifth-place at the 2020-21 season edition of the Genesis Invitational.

Rory McIlroy (+900). The Northern Irishman struggled early at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, as he fired a 73 in the first round. Still, he managed to make the cut and come up with a T-32 in his first PGA TOUR start since the calendar flipped to 2023. It was also just his second overall of the season, with the other being his victory in THE CJ CUP in South Carolina back in October 2022 where he posted a 17-under 267.

Now that he’s all warmed up again, McIlroy can be expected to have a hotter start this week at The Riviera Country Club, where he is 5 of 6 with three top 10s. He finished 10th in last year’s version of the Genesis Invitational and had a career-best fourth place there at the 2019 Genesis Open.

Scottie Scheffler (+1000). The 26-year-old Scheffler is in the zone. He is a perfect 6 of 6 to date in the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season and he’s cracked the top 10 in four of those made cuts. Of course, that includes his win last week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in which he fired a 19-under 265 to take home the biggest cut of the $20 million purse at the TPC Scottsdale event. Scheffler will enter this week’s tournament ranked second overall with a scoring average of 69.254 and eighth with a birdie average of 4.79.

In addition, Scheffler is ninth in terms of shots gained: total (1.899). Scheffler missed the cut in his debut at The Riviera Country Club back in 2018 but has gotten better results each year since. He was 30th there in 2020, 20th in 2021, and then seventh in last year’s staging The Genesis Invitational.

2023 Genesis Invitational Sleepers Picks

Tiger Woods (+12000). Tiger Woods is still a star, but it’s hard to expect big things from the GOAT for this event, given that the 2022 Genesis Invitational will only be his first PGA TOUR event of the season. Woods is apparently still not in 100% form, as he even admitted that he continues to have issues with his ankle. But at his current odds? Why not take a chance on a legend? The 47-year-old Tiger Woods has extensive experience playing at The Riviera Country Club. In 13 career starts there, Woods has made the cut nine times and finished inside the top 10 thrice. His best finish there was a runner-up campaign at the 1999 Nissan Open.

Seamus Power (+9500). After missing the cut at the 2022 Shriners Children Open, Power has turned up the heat, going 6 of 6 along the way. Over that same stretch, he won the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship last October, picked up a T-3 at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, and collected a T-5 at The RSM Classic. In his most recent start, he had a T-20 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Power, who had a pair of top 15s in major tournaments last season, is 23rd so far at the 2022-23 PGA TOUR campaign with a scoring average of 70.014.

Final 2023 Genesis Invitational Prediction & Pick

Rory McIlroy, as mentioned earlier, should be all warmed up by now after getting a taste of PGA TOUR action again last week. Plus, he’s got a good track record at The Riviera Country Club.

FINAL 2023 Genesis Invitational Prediction: Rory McIlroy (+900)