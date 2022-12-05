By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith got the job done Sunday, leading his team to a 27-23 road win over division rivals, Los Angeles Rams. Smith was apparently battling his own body as well in that game, saying that he woke up Sunday feeling ill.

Nevertheless, Geno Smith channeled his inner-Michael Jordan to brave his way into a solid performance against the Rams. He threw for 367 passing yards and three touchdowns against just an interception on 28 of 39 pass completions.

Asked after the game whether his performance was comparable to Michael Jordan’s memorable showing in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals for the Chicago Bulls against the Utah Jazz, Smith responded humbly.

“No. This game wasn’t big enough,” the Seahawks signal-caller said, per Greg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

But while the Seahawks’ win versus the Rams did not happen in a playoff game, it still was a huge victory for Seattle. For one, that kept them within striking distance of the top spot in the NFC West division, which the San Francisco 49ers are currently topping with an 8-4 record. The Seahawks, on the other hand, improved to 7-5 after their success in Week 13. It also gave them a huge shot in the arm following back-to-back losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany in Week 10 and to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 at home after a bye in Week 11.

Smith and the Seahawks can keep that MJ energy going, as they now prepare for another important matchup in Week 14 versus the Carolina Panthers at home.