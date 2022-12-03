By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Seahawks-Rams prediction and pick, laid out below.

Seattle has surprised following their trade of Russell Wilson, going 6-5, second place in the NFC West. A four-game winning streak was snapped with their current two-game losing streak. A weak NFC West could allow Pete Carroll to sneak his team into the playoffs.

Los Angeles has fallen off a cliff this season, going 3-8 after winning the Super Bowl last season. Losing offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell could be to blame, but there have been a rash of injuries for the club. With the team’s struggles, rumors surrounding Sean McVay’s retirement have intensified.

Here are the Seahawks-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Rams Odds

Seattle Seahawks: -7 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams: +7 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-114)

Under: 40.5 (-106)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Geno Smith has squarely played himself into Comeback Player of the Year consideration, completing 72.8 percent of his passes for 2,802 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. Smith has also rushed for 240 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Kenneth Walker III leads the team with 613 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, taking over for an injured Rashaad Penny. Seattle has totaled 1,308 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a team.

Tyler Lockett leads the team with 708 receiving yards and six touchdowns. DK Metcalf is the second of a strong wide receiver duo, totaling 671 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Will Dissly and Marquise Goodwin each have caught three touchdowns. Los Angeles has allowed 15 passing touchdowns to opponents. Seattle has averaged an impressive 26.5 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

Seattle’s defense has struggled, especially of late, ranking 28th by allowing 25.5 points per game. Thankfully, this Los Angeles offense has been weakened by injury. Uchenna Nwosu leads the team with seven sacks, and Seattle has totaled 28 as a team. Los Angeles’ offensive line has been awful, allowing 38 sacks.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

Matthew Stafford is headed to the IR and McVay has not announced a starter yet. Bryce Perkins and John Woolford have each started a game in Stafford’s absence. The two have combined for 383 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Los Angeles has totaled 2,478 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as a team. Cam Akers, who has missed some practice this week with an illness, leads the team with 273 rushing yards and a touchdown, taking over starting duties with Darrell Henderson waived last week. Los Angeles has rushed for 877 yards and seven touchdowns as a team which is the second-worst in the NFL.

Cooper Kupp may well miss the rest of the season, and Allen Robinson has taken over as the WR1. Robinson has totaled 339 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Higbee is the team’s leading receiver with 430 yards but has not caught a touchdown. Los Angeles has averaged 16.2 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

Los Angeles’ defense has been okay, ranking 18th with 23.0 points allowed per game. Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd lead the team with five sacks each, although it is unclear if Donald will play with an ankle injury. Los Angeles has totaled 22 sacks while Seattle has allowed 27.

Final Seahawks-Rams Prediction & Pick

With or without Stafford, Los Angeles stands almost no chance.

Final Seahawks-Rams Prediction & Pick: Seattle -7 (-110), over 40.5 (-114)