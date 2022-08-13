Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners Revealed, But There’s A Twist

If there was an award for having the best characters in a single patch, Genshin Impact 3.0 banners would be first place. However, they also confirmed a rumor circulating the community for the past few weeks.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners

The Great

During the Special Program Livestream, the featured 5 star characters for the Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners were been confirmed, and it’s consistent with last week’s leak.

First Phase

New characters “Verdant Strider” Tighnari (5* Dendro Bow) and “Sprout of Rebirth” Collei (4* Dendro Bow) will be making an appearance in the first three weeks of Genshin Impact 3.0. Alongside Tighnari’s “Viridescent Vigil” event wish will be the banner for “Vago Mundo” Zhongli (5* Geo Polearm), “Gentry of Hermitage.”

Second Phase

“Treasure of Dream Garden” Dori (4* Electro Claymore) makes her entrance in Phase 2 of Genshin Impact 3.0. Two five star characters will be featured in their own respective banners: “Plenilune Gaze” Ganyu (5* Cryo Bow) in “Adrift in the Harbor”, and “Pearl of Wisdom” Sangonomiya Kokomi, in her “Drifting Luminescence” banner.

This phase is rumored to be only 2 weeks long, following the announcement that Version 3.0 will only last for 5 weeks long.

The Not-So-Great

A key detail in the Special Event Program that was revealed was that Tighnari is not an event-exclusive character, and will be joining the “Wanderlust Invocation” Standard Banner, marking this the first time changes to the 5 star pool of the Standard Wish will be made. With Tighnari’s addition to the pool, the Standard Banner’s 5 star pool now includes six characters, one for each element with the exception of Geo.

Having Tighnari early might be nice, seeing as how the Spiral Abyss buffs were practically handcrafted for Dendro. For some players however, not spending on the Tighnari banner might be the wiser choice. If you’ve been playing Genshin Impact for quite some time now, you must know the pain of losing the 50/50, and if you plan on staying active you’re gonna get him sometime down the line.

This begs the question, “if not Tighnari, then who?” For starters, the rest of the featured 5 stars for this patch is unreal. These characters are some of the best, if not the best, in doing what they do.

Zhongli offers the best shielding in the game, so you’ll never have to dodge again. He can be a shield bot for your team with almost zero effort: slap on some HP artifacts as well as a Black Tassel (yes, the 3* Polearm) on him, and he’ll easily cross 50k HP, meaning more shields for your carries. He’s also not bad as a Burst DMG dealer, seeing as some of his damage also scales with HP and the low cooldown on his Elemental Skill.

Ganyu easily outputs S-Tier damage with minimal investment, less-than-ideal Artifacts, and even no Constellations. One big turn-off for some players is her playstyle, though. As a Bow character, and because of how her Talents function, most of her damage comes from Charged Attacks. This means you’ll probably spend a lot of your time in the Aimed Shot view, which some players seem to dislike. Worry not, as Ganyu can also be fit in your party as a Cryo applier with her Elemental Burst. Paired with a Cryo battery, you’ll have great uptime of Cryo on your enemies for your Frozen or Melt comps.

Sangonomiya Kokomi is the best healer in the game, bar none. She might need a little more investment than the other characters, but before long you’ll be restoring tens of thousands of HP per Elemental Skill cast. She has an easy to learn rotation, which literally just boils (like water, get it?) down to “Skill, Burst, Skill” if she’s being used as strictly a healer. Kokomi first made waves when the playerbase found out that she was released with negative Crit Rate, but some players even found a way around this.

If you don’t fancy any of these characters, maybe you can look forward to the future character releases instead. Many characters from Sumeru were revealed in the series of trailers that were launched, and even in the Special Event Livestream itself. Dehya, Cyno, Nilou, and the Dendro Archon Kusanali are all expected to release within a couple of Versions, so it would also be a wise move to save Primogems and guarantee getting any of these characters should you feel like it.

This is, of course, assuming you feel neutral about Tighnari as a character or want to min-max the usage of your Primogems. If you have a strong affinity for him, feel free to roll your Fates away.

For more Genshin Impact 3.0 news, click here.